Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Ralph Cinque on film “The Pro Bono Watchman” and the JFK Ice Bullet Theory
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -55:30
-55:30

Ralph Cinque on film “The Pro Bono Watchman” and the JFK Ice Bullet Theory

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Jul 26, 2021
Share

Ralph Cinque of the Oswald Innocence Campaign and scriptwriter for the forthcoming film The Pro Bono Watchman (watch the trailer) thinks JFK got iced…literally. He argues for a new interpretation of the (edited-by-the-perps) Zapruder film, claiming that the first shot hit JFK’s back earlier than the official story and edited film depict, which shot consisted of an ice flechette that released a nerve agent paralyzing the president as the limousine slowed down for the kill zone. Sounds crazy? Maybe…but not nearly as crazy as the official magic bullet theory!

Note: The Pro Bono Watchman’s plot includes an ice bullet shooting.

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett