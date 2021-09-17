Radio Islam (South Africa) and Richie Allen (UK) interviews on Milley vs. Trump, Afghanistan, 9/11, and much more

Kevin’s Newsletter
First 20 minutes: Radio Islam interviewed me September 16 on:

"• Top general Milley was so fearful Trump might spark war that he made secret calls to his Chinese counterpart?

• A prosecution witness in Netanyahu trial and his wife killed in Greek plane crash, do you have your conspiracy hat on Kevin?

• So now Democrats swoon over George W. Bush, are we living in some parallel universe, what is going on?

• Was American defeat in Afghanistan divine justice?

• Post 9/11 how are thing going in the US? Were there many Islamophobic incidents on Sept. 11 this year?"

Final 40 minutes: Richie Allen interviewed me August 31 about:

• Is the US really pulling out of Afghanistan?

• Is the liberation of Afghanistan worth celebrating, and are the Taliban the good guys?

• What about the Islamic State militants?

• Who was behind the 9/11 atrocity that triggered the US invasion?

