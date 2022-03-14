Prof. Gary Leupp on NATO Expansion; Dave Lindorff Says “No-Fly Zone” = Global Thermonuclear War

Tufts University history professor Gary Leupp discusses his prescient, updated article “Those Who Voted for the ‘Lesser Evil’ Voted for NATO Expansion.” (If global thermonuclear and biological war is the lesser evil, I’d hate to see the greater evil!)
Then in the second half of the hour Gary’s fellow Counterpunch writer Dave Lindorff of ThisCantBeHappening discusses his latest articles” If the US or NATO Put Fighters in the Air Over Ukraine We’d Have World War” and “Germany Deserves a Big Share of the Blame for the Ukraine Disaster.”
Share this post