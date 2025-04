Peter Myers debates Matthew Ehret. Peter Myers writes:

“Matthew Ehret is, today, the main proponent of the Larouche viewpoint.

Ideology, one could call it.

“They portray a worldwide conspiracy, centred on London. Thus, they

talk about the ‘new British Empire’ – but not ‘the American Empire’

or ‘the Green Left Bankers Empire.’ Their empire is always

London-based, and centred on the monarchy.

“I have prepared six different points contesting that viewpoint.”