Mr. Rho on Crypto Crash, Ellen Brown on Backyard Food Shortage Solution
Mr. Rho on Crypto Crash, Ellen Brown on Backyard Food Shortage Solution

Jun 21, 2022
First 35 minutes: Mr. Rho discusses the crypto implosion and related topics.

Final 15 minutes: Ellen Brown, author of Web of Debt and other books, recently published “The Food Shortage Solution in Your Own Backyard.” It describes Russia’s vast superiority over the US in residential land use: “…in the United States there are 40 million acres of lawn. Lawns are the most destructive monoculture on the planet, absorbing more resources and pesticides than any other crop, without providing any yield…(whereas) Russian families have shown the possibilities, using permaculture methods on simple cottage gardens or allotments called dachas…In 2004, food gardens accounted for 51% of the total agricultural output of the Russian Federation – greater than the contribution of the whole electric power generation industry; greater than all of the forestry, wood-processing and pulp and paper industries; and significantly greater than the coal, natural gas and oil refining industries taken together.”

