Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Meryl Nass on Big Pharma Funded Fake Science
4
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -55:46
-55:46

Meryl Nass on Big Pharma Funded Fake Science

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Apr 02, 2022
4
Share

Meryl Nass, MD, biowar expert and medical advisor to RFK Jr., argues that inexpensive COVID treatments including hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin have been suppressed by big pharma and friends using bad science and bogus studies. Meryl says her newly-updated article “How a false hydroxychloroquine narrative was created, and much more” is “the most important article I ever wrote, as it is key to understanding the past two years.” We’ll also discuss the controversy over US biowar labs in Ukraine.

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett