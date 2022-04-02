Meryl Nass, MD, biowar expert and medical advisor to RFK Jr., argues that inexpensive COVID treatments including hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin have been suppressed by big pharma and friends using bad science and bogus studies. Meryl says her newly-updated article “How a false hydroxychloroquine narrative was created, and much more” is “the most important article I ever wrote, as it is key to understanding the past two years.” We’ll also discuss the controversy over US biowar labs in Ukraine.
Meryl Nass on Big Pharma Funded Fake Science
Apr 02, 2022
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
