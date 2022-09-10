Math-Science Polymath & 9/11 Researcher AK Dewdney on 21st Anniversary

Note: False Flag Weekly News will not be broadcast this week because Allan the producer and I are busy with 9/11 anniversary events, including today’s discussion with Ron Unz in McFarland, Wisconsin (on the Chicago side of Madison).

Legendary math-science whiz and 9/11 researcher AK Dewdney (University of Western Ontario) joins Truth Jihad Radio to discuss conspiracy facts and hyptheses on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of the September 2001 attacks. He discusses his Project Achilles experiments that proved government and media claims that passengers on hijacked planes successfully placed cell phone calls from high altitude and (in some cases) carried on extensive conversations cannot possibly be true. In 2006, presumably due to Dewdney’s work, the FBI radically changed its story about the 9/11 phone calls. For an introduction to the issue, see this David Ray Griffin interview.

We also discuss other aspects of the ongoing war between truth-seekers and regime propagandists.