Mark Dankoff on What's Coming in 2023
Mark Dankoff on What's Coming in 2023

Kevin Barrett
Dec 31, 2022
Pastor, RBN radio host, and former US Senate candidate Mark Dankoff looks back at 2022 and ahead to 2023. From the Ukraine war to cultural decadence to escalating repression of free speech, things may get worse before they get better. Will there be a formal declaration of war on Russia followed by a crackdown on dissidents? Are we living through the End Times predicted in scripture? What role is Zionism playing in these events? Have a happy New Year…and enjoy this kind of free and fearless discussion while you can!

