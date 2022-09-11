Video link

Does mainstream media lie outrageously about many of the biggest issues? That is the contention of Ron Unz, who has just published six new books compiling material from his American Pravda series of essays.

This lecture was delivered 9/10/22 via Zoom to a live event in McFarland, WI.

At the end of the lecture, Ron Unz urges everyone to put pressure on alternative media to cover Jeffrey Sachs’ allegations of a massive coverup of COVID origins. Sufficient alt-media buzz could push the issue into mainstream media where it would be difficult to contain—and might even bring down the whole house of cards, or should we say house of lies, that Unz documents in his book series.

Ron Unz is a theoretical physicist by training, with undergraduate and graduate degrees from Harvard University, Cambridge University, and Stanford University. He is a successful software entrepreneur, has worked as publisher of The American Conservative, has spearheaded several notable political campaigns, and currently publishes The Unz Review.