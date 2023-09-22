Listen live Fridays noon to 2pm Eastern on Revolution.Radio later archived at my Substack

First hour: The brilliant Linh Dinh‘s latest, an interview with João Guimaraes, includes reflections on the hyperreal vs. authentic (i.e. mediated vs. reality). Synchronistically, my latest essay begins: “There are disasters, and there are media representations of disasters. But what if representations are the worst disasters of all?”

Even more synchronistically: Last Monday night, after I had triumphantly finished that piece on the horrors of life on the internet, which includes a rant against cell phones and a modest amount of bragging about how I do everything on only one device—a laptop—I used “force shutdown” to turn off my laptop for the first time in months (it wouldn’t shut down normally)…and faced a real disaster the next morning when it froze and wouldn’t boot up.

I spent the week with a dead laptop and hardly any access to the internet. Google and Microsoft froze my gmail and Skype accounts because some weirdo in Morocco (me) was trying to log in using somebody else’s device (my wife’s phone). My recovery phone, a landline in Wisconsin, no longer exists.

In short, it was a week from hell. The moral, I guess, is that instead of slagging communications technology, I should be grateful that Allah has permitted me to finally get the laptop up and running in time for today’s show.

Cat McGuire at UN Headquarters

Second hour: My False Flag Weekly News colleague Cat McGuire was at the United Nations headquarters in New York this week protesting against the Pandemic Treaty, Agenda 2030, and Smart Cities. Below is the protesters’ statement.

Protest Statement

United Nations General Assembly – An unelected body, unaccountable to anyone, the UN is attempting a worldwide power grab. It is proposing AI-driven, dystopic solutions disguised as “for the common good of humanity.”

Agenda 2030 – The UN wants $500 billion a year for 17 lofty, unrealistic Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to solve global problems such as poverty, human rights, and climate change. Transnational corporations – not We The People – will have unprecedented powers. Say NO to:

A central bank digital currency controlling our money and our lives

Redistribution of wealth: “You will own nothing and be happy” (WEF)

Lab-grown food, bugs for protein, and no private farms or gardens

Smart Cities – Citing “climate,” the UN is calling for “15-minute cities” that will be more like open-air concentration camps, restricting transportation and access to other neighborhoods, cities, states, and countries. Say NO to:

24/7 panopticon surveillance grids through 5G and Internet of Things

A global ID passport limiting freedom of movement and trade

Land grabs, forcing people out of nature and towns and into cities

Pandemic Treaty – Based on questionable legality, WHO is attempting to take over worldwide “public health.” With UN backing, the WHO Director can singlehandedly declare emergencies and control how they are managed. A soft coup is happening under the guise of health and safety. Say NO to:

Worldwide lockdowns through the pretext of “pandemics”

Forced vaccinations with experimental mRNA gene therapies

The evisceration of bodily autonomy and national sovereignty

Resources

UN 2030 Agenda – sdgs.un.org/2030agenda

World Council for Health – worldcouncilforhealth.org

Meryl Nass, MD – merylnass.substack.com

PETITION: Reject Agenda 2030 – noticeanddemand.org/petition/unpoliticaldeclaration

PETITION: Health Freedom Bill of Rights – childrenshealthdefense.org/community-forum/health-freedom-bill-of-rights

Join our freedom network