Listen live Fridays noon to 2pm Eastern on Revolution.Radio later archived at KevinBarrett.Substack.com

Last week’s interview with Laurent Guyénot stimulated much discussion and controversy. Some listeners wanted to hear more on miracles and what Islam says about them, while others insisted that Guyénot’s critique of Christianity is misguided.

First hour: Canadian Muslim author Eric Walberg and I discuss miracles. Walberg considered anomalous events in general, and miracles in particular, in his review of Jeffrey Kripal’s How to think impossibly about souls, UFOs, time, belief, and everything else. Since my doctoral dissertation compares medieval Moroccan miracle stories to contemporary personal experience narratives of anomalous events, I’ve thought about this topic quite a bit, which is why I didn’t want to go off on such a huge tangent during last week’s conversation with Laurent Guyénot. So today’s the day for the tangent.

Guyénot suggested that Islam is less concerned with miracles, and more compatible with secular rationalism, than Christianity and Judaism. Though he isn’t entirely wrong, it’s actually a lot more complicated than that. Tune in for the details.

Second hour: Christians reacted to last week’s interview with Laurent Guyénot by disagreeing with Guyénot’s assertion that the Old Testament is very bad scripture, that Yahweh is basically Satan, and that Jesus never claimed to be the Messiah. Patrick Chenal, a Catholic listener, and Ed Kendrick, a pioneer of the “Israel did it” school of the 9/11 truth movement, continue the discussion.