Listen live Fridays noon to 2pm Eastern on Revolution.Radio later archived at KevinBarrett.Substack.com

Today’s show features two American veteran “truth warriors,” Alan Sabrosky (Marines) and Scott Bennett (Army).

First hour: Alan Sabrosky made alt-media headlines in 2010 when he appeared on my radio show and said: “They did it. I have had long conversations over the past two weeks with contacts at the US Army War College, at the Marine Corps headquarters, and I’ve made it absolutely clear in both cases that it is 100% certain that 9/11 was a Mossad operation.” Since then Dr. Sabrosky has become a notable but much-censored critic of the Zionist genocide of Palestine and occupation of America. Today he considers whether the Zionist entity has a future in the wake of its accelerated genocide campaign: Has it “crossed its Rubicon” and/or found itself in an “impossible dilemma“? Can it silence American genocide critics by forcing Congress to pass laws equating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism? And is the same Jewish Lobby that has burned the First Amendment and made America complicit in genocide also responsible for opening the borders, as the “great replacement conspiracy theory” has it?

Retired Marine Corps officer Dr. Alan Sabrosky is the former Head of Strategic Studies at the US Army War College. He expresses his Jewish heritage via cuisine, not foreign policy.

Second hour: US Army whistleblower Scott Bennett just returned from a trip to Russia and its Donbass region, where US-supported Zio-Nazi coup forces slaughtered civilians with impunity between 2014 and 2022, when Russia finally pushed back.

The US-taxpayer-financed Donbass and Gaza hecatombs raise the question: Why does America keep supporting mass slaughters of civilians—and then waxes indignant whenever someone, whether Russia or Hamas, tries to stop them?

Scott Bennett is a U.S. Army Special Operations Officer (11th Psychological Operations Battalion, Civil Affairs-Psychological Operations Command), and a global psychological warfare-counterterrorism analyst, formerly with defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton.

This week’s False Flag Weekly News should be posted by about 3 pm Eastern today (it was recorded early to accommodate Cat’s schedule).

And please help us make our Fundrazr goal if you can.

Thank you and enjoy this weekend’s broadcasts!