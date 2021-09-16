Kevin’s Newsletter
Linh Dinh from South Africa: "Why I'm Leaving the Unz Review"
Linh Dinh from South Africa: "Why I'm Leaving the Unz Review"

Kevin Barrett
Sep 16, 2021
Notable writer, poet, and photo-essayist Linh Dinh, Truth Jihad Radio's roving global correspondent, left America years ago. Now he says he is leaving the Unz Review and will henceforth publish only at linhdinhphotos.blogspot.com. In both cases, the stupidity and vulgarity of (some) Americans hastened his departure.

During the first half of this interview Linh discusses his experiences in Cape Town, South Africa. Apparently he annoyed certain white racist commenters by blaspheming against their fervent conviction that all of post-apartheid South Africa is a crime-ridden hellhole experiencing "white genocide." The fact that millions of white South Africans are living happy, privileged lives, a great many of them employing black servants while doing so, somehow doesn't register with these people. Their relentless taunts and slurs, a regular feature of comments on Linh's articles, became so distracting that Linh decided to sever his connection with Unz.com.

Does the Unz Review, America's leading alternative webzine, err on the side of "anything goes" in its approach to moderating comments? Do the white identitarian writers there attract commenters who discredit the site? Listen to our discussion and weigh in in the comments section! And be civil—not to spare my tender feelings, but because if you aren’t, you're only discrediting yourself.

