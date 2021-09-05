Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Laurent Guyenot on "The Unspoken Kennedy Truth"—and Its Link to 9/11
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -58:42
-58:42

Laurent Guyenot on "The Unspoken Kennedy Truth"—and Its Link to 9/11

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Sep 05, 2021
2
Share

Why did the perpetrators of the 1968 RFK assassination use a Palestinian as their hypnotized patsy? Is it just a coincidence that Jacob Rubenstein ("Jack Ruby"), the mob bagman who silenced Lee Harvey "I'm just a patsy" Oswald, worked for gangster Mickey Cohen, the all-time biggest fundraiser for Israel in US history? (And that the JFK assassination saved Israel's nuclear weapons program and its long-planned 1967 war of aggression, by putting Israel's man LBJ in the White House?)

Historian Laurent Guyénot's new book The Unspoken Kennedy Truth explores the linked assassinations of JFK, RFK, and JFK Jr. and identifies the likely perpetrators with the deep state actors behind 9/11, as identified in his articles:

"9/11 Was a Straussian Coup"

"9/11 was an Israeli job"

Whether or not you fully agree with him, Laurent Guyenot, author of From Yahweh to Zion, has put together a strong prima facie case that raises important questions about the nature of the American deep state.

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett