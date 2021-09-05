Laurent Guyenot on "The Unspoken Kennedy Truth"—and Its Link to 9/11

Why did the perpetrators of the 1968 RFK assassination use a Palestinian as their hypnotized patsy? Is it just a coincidence that Jacob Rubenstein ("Jack Ruby"), the mob bagman who silenced Lee Harvey "I'm just a patsy" Oswald, worked for gangster Mickey Cohen, the all-time biggest fundraiser for Israel in US history? (And that the JFK assassination saved Israel's nuclear weapons program and its long-planned 1967 war of aggression, by putting Israel's man LBJ in the White House?)

Historian Laurent Guyénot's new book The Unspoken Kennedy Truth explores the linked assassinations of JFK, RFK, and JFK Jr. and identifies the likely perpetrators with the deep state actors behind 9/11, as identified in his articles:

"9/11 Was a Straussian Coup"

"9/11 was an Israeli job"

Whether or not you fully agree with him, Laurent Guyenot, author of From Yahweh to Zion, has put together a strong prima facie case that raises important questions about the nature of the American deep state.