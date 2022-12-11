Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Josh Mitteldorf on US Senate COVID Panel
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -55:57
-55:57

Josh Mitteldorf on US Senate COVID Panel

And Brian Ruhe Dumps Hitler and STOPS Going Death Con 3
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Dec 11, 2022
Share

First 30 minute: Josh Mittledorf continues discussing his articles on Part  1 and Part 2 of Wednesday’s US Senate Hearings on COVID issues chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). (I knocked on doors to help re-elect Ron Johnson so he could do this—and hopefully investigate the mega-scandal of COVID origins.)

Final 30 minutes: This just in: My favorite (ex?)Buddhist Nazi, Brian Ruhe, has STOPPED “going Death Con 3.”  In his brand-new post Brian writes:

“I promise I will stop bashing the Jews and stop promoting Adolf Hitler. I’m done. I’m moving in a gentler direction now. I’m taking one step at a time towards peace, harmony, unity consciousness, concord, oneness or whatever people want to call it.”

For what it’s worth, Brian isn’t giving up all of his controversial beliefs: He credits the Grey aliens with a role in his decision to dump Hitler.

Will the ADL reward Brian for his change of heart? If they can steal billions from Ye and Kyrie Irving, they ought to be able to cough up at least a few million to reward people who “stop bashing the Jews and stop promoting Adolf Hitler.” Shouldn’t they?

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett