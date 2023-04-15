Josh Mitteldorf on the Origin of Life

Kevin’s Newsletter
Apr 15, 2023
Anti-aging scientist Josh Mittledorf discusses his article “The Origin of Life…Unsolved or Unsolvable?” He writes:

“I believe that a bird’s eye view of innovative research over the last 70 years supports the assertion that life could not have arisen from inorganic matter by any known chemical process.” He backs up that statement by summarizing findings on auto-catalyzing hypercycles, chirality, amino acids’ information storage, self-replicating RNA, nanobes, jeewanu, and more. Bottom line: James Tour is right, life couldn’t have arisen randomly.

Well, then, how did it arise?

“I propose that Heisenberg’s ‘uncertainty’ is actually the action of universal mind.”

