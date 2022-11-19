Kevin’s Newsletter
Josh Mitteldorf on Suppression of “Free Energy”
Kevin Barrett
Nov 19, 2022
In his new article Energy from the Vacuum scientist Josh Mitteldorf observes: “There are persistent stories of people who invent perpetual motion machines only to disappear or to die mysteriously or become insane.” After looking at the physics of various proposed free energy technologies, he notes: “Many people have speculated that such technologies are not only possible, but that they have been developed and deployed by an elite group of powerful individuals or for advanced military applications, but kept secret from the public…Free energy could threaten the world’s reserve currency. In addition, the same ZPE technologies that could run our cars and heat our houses without pollution might also be converted too easily to make mega-bombs that no one wants to think about. The fact that these technologies are bubbling up in the mainstream scientific literature suggests that something is afoot.”

