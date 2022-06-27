Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Jim Fetzer breaks news on Supreme Court & local court cases on Sandy Hook lawsuits
8
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:50
-56:50

Jim Fetzer breaks news on Supreme Court & local court cases on Sandy Hook lawsuits

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Jun 27, 2022
8
Share
Jim Fetzer is an old colleage from the 9/11 truth academic freedom wars

Jim Fetzer, like my previous guest Jeremy Rothe-Kushel, is a friend and former False Flag Weekly News colleague. And like Jeremy, Jim is someone I don’t always agree with. Today Jim returns to my show to break the news about today’s hearing in Dane County Circuit Court concerning Lenny Pozner’s attempt to seize control of Jim’s book Nobody Died at Sandy Hook. We’ll also discuss Jim’s appeal to the Supreme Court of Pozner’s earlier, seemingly questionable victory before the same judge who is hearing today’s case.

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett