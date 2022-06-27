Jim Fetzer breaks news on Supreme Court & local court cases on Sandy Hook lawsuits

Jim Fetzer, like my previous guest Jeremy Rothe-Kushel, is a friend and former False Flag Weekly News colleague. And like Jeremy, Jim is someone I don’t always agree with. Today Jim returns to my show to break the news about today’s hearing in Dane County Circuit Court concerning Lenny Pozner’s attempt to seize control of Jim’s book Nobody Died at Sandy Hook. We’ll also discuss Jim’s appeal to the Supreme Court of Pozner’s earlier, seemingly questionable victory before the same judge who is hearing today’s case.
Truth Jihad Radio
