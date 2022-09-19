Jila Ansari Offers a Different Perspective on Iran, Religion, and Zionism

Jila Ansari of ForeignPolicyTruth.com is an Iranian-American long resident in the US. She has appeared on Ken Meyercord’s WorldDocs show to discuss Iran, Abrahamic monotheism, the social and political dimensions of religion, and related topics, offering perspectives that are very different from those ordinarily heard on Truth Jihad Radio. Her take on Zionism, however, is right at home here!
