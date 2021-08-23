Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Israel Shamir on "The Sheer Joy of Afghanistan"
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -58:18
-58:18

Israel Shamir on "The Sheer Joy of Afghanistan"

Give yourself permission to celebrate the Taliban's victory!
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Aug 23, 2021
Share

Is it OK to celebrate the Taliban’s victory? It is if you live in Moscow!

Israel Shamir just published the delightfully politically-incorrect article "The Sheer Joy of Afghanistan." He begins: “My congratulations, friends and readers! The Taliban’s victory is our victory, yours and mine. We, non-Muslim and non-Pashtun folk, in the US and Europe, may rejoice, for in Afghanistan, virile (not ‘toxic’) masculinity defeated gender-diversity, believers defeated those weak of faith, the morals of our fathers overcome the morals of our sons.”

He adds: “These armed peasants reminded us that we still can change the world. It is not necessary to submit. All the rules of the game could be re-written; the whole game could be dumped.”

Shamir is happy to see the Taliban banning lending at interest (usury, banned by Muslims as riba), cracking down on the drug trade, and re-establishing family values, Afghanistan style—hopefully without some of the excesses of the 1990s. He adds that Biden’s decision to withdraw rather than succumb to the pressure of military leaders and opinion-makers has raised his opinion of the otherwise unremarkable US president. (Trump, Shamir adds, also wanted to withdraw, but wasn’t competent enough to make it happen.)

Bottom line: Big news this good, and good news this big, rarely happens. Enjoy it while it lasts.

The descendent of Russian rabbis, Israel Shamir lived much of his life in Israel, where he converted to Christianity and the Palestinian cause. He currently resides in Moscow.

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett