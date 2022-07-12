Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Henry Herskovitz on Defeating Jewish Power Lobby in 6th Circuit and US Supreme Court
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:44
-56:44

Henry Herskovitz on Defeating Jewish Power Lobby in 6th Circuit and US Supreme Court

Jul 12, 2022
3
Share

Henry Herskovitz of Ann Arbor, MI appears to have defeated the Jewish Power Lobby in court. Such things don’t happen every day! The short version: Henry and his activist group got sued by some high-power deep-pockets Jewish Power folks who didn’t appreciate his weekly protests in front of the local synagogue. Normally, all a rich, powerful would-be censor has to do is scream “hate speech! harassment! anti-Semitism!” and the courts and other official institutions whimper in obsequious acquiescence. But this time it didn’t work. The courts have consistently sided with Henry and the First Amendment.

Henry writes:

Our Opponents Reach the End of their Rope

The Supreme Court of the United States has rejected both writs of certiorari from the individual plaintiffs, the most recent coming May 16, 2022 against the writ filed by “superlawyer” Nathan Lewin.  What remains is whether Judge Victoria Roberts’ ruling that the plaintiffs and lawyer Marc Susselman must pay Defendants’ attorneys stands the appeals process. And again, it’s not looking too good for the bad guys – see the scolding they get hereby the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett