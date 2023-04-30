Helen Buyniski on Out-of-Control Censorship

Helen Buyniski of the HelenOfDestroy Substack makes a good case that if the world’s worst evil-doers succeed in shutting down free discussion of their evil deeds, humanity’s goose is pretty much cooked. Has censorship—not just internet censorship but real-world book-burning, as recently happened when New Zealand banned the “conspiracy” print magazine New Dawn—reached the point of no return? Will the Orwellian boot succeed in stamping on a human face forever? For the full story, check out Helen’s article (with TJ Coles) “Incentivizing Censorship: a Snitch in Every Skull.”
