Have You Had Your Anti-Putin Vaccinations Yet?

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

It seems that MRNA vaccines don’t just save you from COVID-19. They also offer protection against Vladimir Putin and his dangerous ideas.

The Canadian polling firm EKOS recently found that unvaccinated people are twelve times as likely as the fully-vaccinated to believe Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was justified. Roughly two thirds of unvaccinated people either think Putin’s policy is justified or decline to state an opinion. For whatever reason, it seems that most unvaccinated people are immune to the mainstream media’s hysterical “hate Russia” propaganda.

In stark contrast, fully-vaccinated people are almost unanimous in their susceptibility to media brainwashing. Only two percent of people who have received three doses of COVID vaccines thinks Russia’s actions in Ukraine are justified, while another four percent has no opinion.

What explains this massive discrepancy? Is there something in the MRNA vaccines that destroys people’s immunity to propaganda?

Vaccinated athletes have allegedly been dropping like flies on soccer fields. Do MRNA vaccines weaken people to the point that they lack resistance to the media’s psychological bullying?

According to an Indiana insurance executive, all-cause mortality has gone up 40% in working-age people since the vaccine roll-out. Are people, even those who don’t die, being harmed by the vaccines? And might the damage extend to the mind, leaving victims extra-vulnerable to orchestrated mass hysteria?

And then there are the embalmers who have been finding unusual clots in the people they embalm. Anna Foster, a Missouri embalmer with 11 years of experience, says she has found the bizarre clots in 28 of her last 30 “clients.” Another embalmer, Richard Hirschman, says he has seen the same pattern of clots in about two thirds of his cases. Are these clots reaching the brain and damaging people’s critical thinking? Might that explain why almost all vaccinated people drink the mainstream media’s Ukrainian Kool-Aid?

The answer to the above questions is “probably not.” Correlation is not causation. The people who believed the hysterical media propaganda about vaccines are also likely to believe the even more hysterical propaganda about Ukraine. They were suckers for propaganda even before they got vaccinated. That’s why they got vaccinated in the first place.

But the horror movie scenario of vaccines turning people into brain-dead zombies is not as preposterous as it sounds. Elites and their hired specialists in the science of controlling human behavior have known for decades that people’s wildly differing levels of obedience to authority have a biological basis—and can be altered by introducing selected substances into the body. The CIA, for example, discovered around 1960 that drugs like scopolamine can override free will and, in the hands of an expert practitioner, turn almost anyone into an easily-manipulable zombie. John Marks’ book The Search for the Manchurian Candidate details the MK Ultra experiments that ultimately succeeded in achieving the CIA’s stated goal: total control over the human mind, such that an ordinary person could be given post-hypnotic suggestions to kill, and would obediently commit murder without any knowledge or memory of the act. Sirhan Sirhan, the patsy who was falsely blamed for killing Robert F. Kennedy, and Mark David Chapman, who killed John Lennon, were both likely CIA mind control victims.

The science of mass mind control has undoubtedly progressed by orders of magnitude since the CIA harnessed scopolamine and its synthetic analogues 60 years ago. If it were possible to produce a substance that would make people more susceptible to propaganda and inject it into the population, using the cover story of a pandemic, the CIA and the oligarchs that own it would certainly be interested. So the possibility that Americans and others may have been inoculated against free thought by way of the mass COVID vaccine roll-out, unlikely as it sounds, cannot be entirely dismissed.

Ever since Trump’s election was falsely blamed on Putin, Democrats and progressives have been trained to hate all things Russian. And those same Democrats and progressives were the biggest victims of pro-vaccine propaganda. So maybe it’s normal that vaccinated people support anti-Russia war propaganda more than unvaccinated people do.

But the 94% anti-Russia position among the (disproportionately liberal/leftist) vaccinated still seems incredible. Throughout my lifetime, left-liberals have been relatively pro-Russia and pro-peace. They have rushed to protest American wars. And yet today, as the US wages a naked war of aggression against Russia that has backed the Russians up against the wall, made them fear for the very existence of their country, and forced them to threaten to use nuclear weapons as a last-ditch attempt to save themselves, the left-liberals guzzle war propaganda Kool-Aid and howl for Russian blood.

Maybe it isn’t the vaccines that have destroyed their minds and hearts and souls. But something certainly has.