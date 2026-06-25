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Faris Shamsuddin's avatar
Faris Shamsuddin
2h

I hope you will write about Karbala with your own style of writing and thinking !!!!!

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Darius Ihsan's avatar
Darius Ihsan
5h

Ashura asks us not only what we remember, but what we have learned. Let’s spend this day in worship, gratitude, remembrance, and reflection. Ya Hu يا هو

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