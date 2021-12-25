Fatna Bellouchi on Her New "Spiritual Cookbook"; Richie Allen & Kevin Barrett Discuss Kyle Rittenhouse & COVID Jabs

First half hour: Fatna Bellouchi passionately disagrees with people like Anthony Fauci and Mona Shaikh as she discusses her brand-new Moroccan Cooking for Diabetics: A Spiritual Journey into the Soul of Nutrition: “Morocco has developed one of the world's greatest and most unique cuisines. But few realize that Moroccan food can be adapted to prevent, mitigate, or even cure diabetes and other ‘diseases of civilization.’ This book offers bright, soulful recipes for diabetics and anyone else who wants both optimum health AND delicious food…”

Fatna Bellouchi has taught Moroccan cooking at various coops and health food stores. She is a health coach and spiritual counselor as well as a poet, actress, and singer. Fatna has a degree in Anglo-Irish Theater and acting credits including the lead role in Beckett's All That Falls and the role of Bird in Ione and Pauline Oliveros’s dance opera Io and Her and the Trouble with Him.

Second half hour: Recorded on the eve of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, Richie Allen interviews Kevin Barrett about the Rittenhouse case, COVID jabs, and other politically-incorrect topics.

