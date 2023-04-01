Edward Curtin Faces “Clear Evidence of Peril in a Country of Lies”

Edward Curtin discusses his new article (headlined today at Unz.com) “Facing Clear Evidence of Peril in a Country of Lies.” It opens with an Oliver Stone quote: “In my seventy-plus years from 1946 to now, the chorus of fear-mongering bullshit has never ceased – only grown louder. The joke is on us. Ha Ha Ha.” And goes on from there…eloquently and informatively, as Ed’s pieces generally do.

In this interview we discuss getting paid (or not) for working in alternative media; the escalating lunacy of mainstream media and culture; the urgent necessity of humor as an antidote to going crazy; and more.