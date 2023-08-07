Economist KV Ramani and Scientist Josh Mitteldorf on AI and Evil Elites

Truth Jihad AudioVisual returns with a vengeance! Just hours after Maroc Telecom turned on my internet, two of Earth’s most interesting non-mainstream thinkers met visually for the first time (after having collaborated textually for many years). I’m flattered that they chose my first Morocco-based broadcast to do it.

Part 1: Generative AI chatbots can very quickly flog you with the mainstream party line on just about anything. But is that intelligence? Or a quantum leap in stupidity? In this interview, retired UN economist KV Ramani discusses his essay “Generative AI and Junk Science,” published at Josh Mitteldorf’s Substack.

Video link to part 1

Video link

Part 2: Are the chatbot limitations discussed in Part 1 inherent to AI? Or do they reflect the flaws, if not outright evils, of its programmers and controllers? This wide-ranging conversation with KV Ramani and Josh Mitteldorf goes way down the rabbit holes of elite pedophilia, eschatology, cutting-edge science, and speculative metaphysics.