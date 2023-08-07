Kevin’s Newsletter
Economist KV Ramani and Scientist Josh Mitteldorf on AI and Evil Elites
Economist KV Ramani and Scientist Josh Mitteldorf on AI and Evil Elites

Kevin Barrett
and
Josh Mitteldorf
Aug 07, 2023
Truth Jihad AudioVisual returns with a vengeance! Just hours after Maroc Telecom turned on my internet, two of Earth’s most interesting non-mainstream thinkers met visually for the first time (after having collaborated textually for many years). I’m flattered that they chose my first Morocco-based broadcast to do it.

Part 1: Generative AI chatbots can very quickly flog you with the mainstream party line on just about anything. But is that intelligence? Or a quantum leap in stupidity? In this interview, retired UN economist KV Ramani discusses his essay “Generative AI and Junk Science,” published at Josh Mitteldorf’s Substack.

Part 2: Are the chatbot limitations discussed in Part 1 inherent to AI? Or do they reflect the flaws, if not outright evils, of its programmers and controllers? This wide-ranging conversation with KV Ramani and Josh Mitteldorf goes way down the rabbit holes of elite pedophilia, eschatology, cutting-edge science, and speculative metaphysics.

Kevin Barrett
Josh Mitteldorf
