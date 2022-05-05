Discussing Mideast, Ukraine, & More with Press TV and Richie Allen

Share this postKevin’s NewsletterDiscussing Mideast, Ukraine, & More with Press TV and Richie AllenCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTruth Jihad RadioDiscussing Mideast, Ukraine, & More with Press TV and Richie Allen3Share this postKevin’s NewsletterDiscussing Mideast, Ukraine, & More with Press TV and Richie AllenCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore31×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -57:58-57:58Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Discussing Mideast, Ukraine, & More with Press TV and Richie AllenKevin BarrettMay 05, 20223Share this postKevin’s NewsletterDiscussing Mideast, Ukraine, & More with Press TV and Richie AllenCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3ShareFirst 25 minutes: Audio of my Press TV interview (with Brian Terrell) “Saudis ‘Normalize’ Their Betrayal of Palestine.”Final half hour: Legendary alternative radio host Richie Allen interviews me on the Ukraine war and more.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postKevin’s NewsletterDiscussing Mideast, Ukraine, & More with Press TV and Richie AllenCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTruth Jihad RadioRed-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeKevin BarrettRecent EpisodesThorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda FactoriesApr 15 • Kevin Barrett Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”Apr 13 • Kevin BarrettBrett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”Apr 11 • Kevin BarrettDrunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)Apr 10 • Kevin BarrettMees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”Apr 9 • Kevin BarrettTrump Wars DoomedApr 6 • Kevin BarrettBlake Archer Williams Reports Live from TehranApr 4 • Kevin BarrettRick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"Apr 2 • Kevin Barrett
