Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Discussing Mideast, Ukraine, & More with Press TV and Richie Allen
Discussing Mideast, Ukraine, & More with Press TV and Richie Allen

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
May 05, 2022
3
Share

First 25 minutes: Audio of my Press TV interview (with Brian Terrell) “Saudis ‘Normalize’ Their Betrayal of Palestine.”

Final half hour: Legendary alternative radio host Richie Allen interviews me on the Ukraine war and more.

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
