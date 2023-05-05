Live radio tonight 8 to 10 pm Eastern on Revolution.Radio—details HERE.

Certain people—you know who you are—have accused me of agreeing with Ron Unz too much. The trouble is, Ron consistently offers convincing, well-formulated arguments on important topics—notably COVID origins, where he is pretty much the only sane voice crying in the wilderness. What’s not to agree with?

Tonight I may have found something. Ron emailed me to push back on my new article “Chomsky's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein—and Suspected 9/11 Mastermind Ehud Barak—Exposed,” which is now drawing lots of comments at the Unz Review. He thinks I was too hard on Chomsky, and indeed that Chomsky is not some kind of nefarious agent of influence, but just a typical half-marginalized public figure afraid to go near 9/11 truth (or JFK truth or Palestine truth) for fear of being fully marginalized.

We have also been privately disagreeing, for some time, in email correspondence, about allegations of Cheney-Rumsfeld complicity in 9/11, and to a lesser extent whether the truth movement made a mistake by emphasizing Bush Administration rather than Israeli authorship of the attacks. Was 9/11 an outside job (purely attributable to Israel and its agents) or an inside job (the bank robbers had help from bank personnel)? I say inside job: the top of the US command chain, including Cheney and Rumsfeld, was complicit. So…Let’s see what Ron says.

Tonight’s other guest, John Carter, is another smart guy and excellent writer whose views differ from mine on some issues—in this case, AI. John doesn’t really seem to mind the looming AI takeover of Earth, whereas I’m ready to join a Butlerian Jihad. Who’s right? Listen and decide.

Oh yes…we do agree on one thing: permaculture gardening is cool. I've been doing it for 20 years, but am now moving to Morocco

