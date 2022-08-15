Dave Gahary Asks “Am I Responsible for Alex Jones Lawsuit?”

Dave Gahary of American Free Press wonders whether the Alex Jones and Jim Fetzer libel suits are his fault. Dave, after all, produced the viral Wolfgang Halbig interview that drew Infowars into Sandy Hook. And Dave was the original publisher of Jim Fetzer’s edited book Nobody Died at Sandy Hook. Should Dave have listened to his American Free Press colleague Michael Collins Piper? As Ron Unz reports, Piper warned early on that Sandy Hook was being used to discredit alternative media:

“The Crisis Management Conspirators mesmerized and manipulated American patriots and other skeptics via a non-stop wave of Sandy Hook ‘factoids’ that quickly spread like wildfire across the Internet. And patriot websites by the hundreds—by the thousands—were picking them up and reporting them. These legends—spawned by the Crisis Management folks—became the staple daily diet of email addicts who were eagerly helping distribute the latest Sandy Hook ‘revelations’…

“Precisely because so much disinformation was being repeated by well-meaning and entirely innocent folks, a lot of good patriots concluded that something had to be amiss with the ‘official’ Sandy Hook story or otherwise—they said—so many good patriots on so many websites and elsewhere wouldn’t be raising these questions. …”

In this interview Dave Gahary begins by describing last year’s near-death experience with COVID, then turns to Sandy Hook and the libel lawsuits that grew out of it. It turns out that his perspective is quite different from the one Ron Unz expressed during the first hour of this live broadcast.