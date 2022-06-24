Today’s Khutbah (above) concerns the Islamic view of human nature, and how it applies to the issues I’ll be arguing about with Jeremy Rothe-Kushel and Sterling Harwood on my broadcasts this weekend.

Yesterday’s “Prepare for War” post misconstrued Sterling Harwood’s views. He had wanted to include a “transitions for kids” story in this week’s FFWN lineup and from the way he described it I thought he was in favor — but it turns out I was wrong. Sterling sent this correction:

Sterling Harwood does not support gender transition or surgery for children. Further, he does not lean toward LGBTQ but leans toward supporting LGBTQ rights for adults.

One less thing to argue about!

But we still have plenty. Sterling’s views are much more mainstream than mine on a long list of issues. So the pre-4th-of-Juy fireworks show is still on!

And speaking of arguing, I expect to have some heated disagreements with Jeremy Rothe-Kushel on tonight’s radio show. Listen live 8 to 10 pm Eastern on www.Revolution.Radio - click on “Studio A.”

Here is more information on tonight’s debate with Jeremy.