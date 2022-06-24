I’m planning a thoroughly disagreeable weekend. It should be fun!

On Friday’s live radio show, I’ll begin by debating Jeremy Rothe-Kushel, who has been taking potshots at me and my False Flag Weekly News program. Here he is with sidekick Greg McCarron doing a Mystery Science Theater style commentary on FFWN:

Then Jim Fetzer will join me for the second hour to discuss his appeal to the Supreme Court (re: Pozner v. Fetzer): “Here's my Petition, Appendices, and an Amicus Brief filed in support. Pozner has declined to file. But he has initiated another action in Dane County Circuit Court to take possession of my book, NOBODY DIED AT SANDY HOOK, and my blog (to such extent as possible). I am attaching the Motion, Affidavit, Reponse, Affidavit, and Reply. The Judge who heard my original case is hearing this one tomorrow morning beginning at 10 AM, so I can update on that, too.”

While I strongly support Jim’s right to a fair trial, which seems to have been violated, I don’t fully agree with his interpretation of many things, including Sandy Hook.

Finally, and perhaps most disagreeably of all, lawyer and philosophy professor Sterling Harwood will co-host FFWN on Saturday. As far as I can make out, Sterling supports Biden and Zelensky, leans pro-LGTBQ, thinks COVID may have had a natural origin, actually favors mutilating gender-confused children (shudder!), and generally disagrees with me and the other regular FFWN co-hosts about just about everything. Get ready for some pre-Fourth-of-July fireworks! (Details HERE.)

