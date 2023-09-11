Video link

State Department Visas for al-Qaeda whistleblower J. Michael Springmann and I discussed the week’s 30 most notable stories on this weekend’s False Flag Weekly News. The big, devastating event in my part of the world, of course, was the tragic earthquake here in Morocco. Every day we see even more damage and suffering as observers and rescue teams arrive in remote areas cut off from the world by landslides, and find more victims and totally leveled towns and villages. (The quake didn’t affect eastern Morocco, where I live, as I reported shortly after it happened.)

Across the seas in NATOstan, a much more upbeat story is the groundbreaking #BanTheADL campaign. For decades, the ADL—an utterly corrupt, arguably criminal organization founded to defend a pedophile rapist and murderer—has been stirring up hatred against people it disagrees with, often succeeding at ruining livelihoods and lives. For the first time ever, it is now facing significant pushback.

The breakthrough #BanTheADL movement erupted just in time for the 22nd anniversary of 9/11. That struck me as appropriate, since my own 15-year battle with the ADL revolves around that organization’s bizarre enmity toward the 9/11 truth movement.

#BanTheADL Is Brilliant. But I’d Rather Debate Them.

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

On August 31, a Keith Woods tweet launched the viral hashtag #BanTheADL. Two days later, Elon Musk responded to Woods, asking his 155 million followers whether he should run a poll on banning the organization. Musk’s involvement made the hashtag mega-viral—and triggered a coordinated campaign of opprobrium (one might even call it defamation) from the ADL’s mainstream media allies.

Ultimately, Musk decided not to ban the ADL. His reasoning: They have not tweeted anything violating X’s terms of service. Yet the ADL, Musk says, has damaged X financially. By bad-mouthing Musk’s free-speech policies as “anti-Semitic,” the ADL has scared away advertisers, costing X hundreds of millions of dollars. So rather than ban them, Musk says, he intends to sue them...for defamation! “Oh, the irony,” Musk noted.

Defamation, of course, is the ADL’s middle name. It is what they do.

Unsurprisingly, the ADL and its media allies responded to the #BanTheADL campaign with—what else—defamation. Everyone who supports #BanTheADL, they insist, is anti-Semitic. A media blitz smeared Keith Woods as a “self-declared ‘raging antisemite.” In reality, Woods once used those words as an ironic joke. By falsely asserting that Woods’ words were non-ironic, the ADL-addled mainstream media committed textbook defamation: deliberately lying about someone to harm their reputation.

It wasn’t the first time the ADL deliberately misconstrued irony. It happened to me a few years ago. I was first labeled a “Holocaust denier” on Ron Unz’s Wikipedia page because, the footnote said, I had published an article entitled “I Am a Holocaust Denier.” Conspicuously dated April Fool’s Day, my article is obviously ironic. The ADL defamed me by falsely asserting that it was not.

After I wrote about that clear case of defamation, the (ADL) Wikipedia editors edited Unz’s page. But they didn’t retract their description of me as a “Holocaust denier.” Instead, they removed the footnote leading to my ironic article, and replaced it with four other footnotes, two of which lead to ADL articles, and two to articles by ADL allies. But none of those articles provide any evidence whatsoever that I have ever denied any holocaust!*

I am no longer surprised by the ADL’s behavior. Greenblatt’s organization and its friends have been intermittently hurling maddeningly mendacious calumnies at me since 2006, when I drew media coverage as a University of Wisconsin scholar who was questioning the events of 9/11. Anonymous assertions sourced to obscure blogs appeared on my Wikipedia page claiming I sympathized with three “Holocaust deniers”: Mark Green, David Irving, and Ernst Zundel. At the time I had never heard of Green, and knew next-to-nothing about Irving and Zundel. And I had most certainly never published anything about them or about the Holocaust. Yet for many years, neither I nor any of the editors who tried to remove that blatantly false, libelous, and utterly unsupported assertion from my Wikipedia page could succeed for more than a few minutes, or a few hours at most. Someone high-up at Wikipedia was apparently tasked with monitoring my page 24/7/365 and maintaining the ridiculous lie.

The defamation campaign baselessly labeling me a “Holocaust denier” was obviously designed to hobble the 9/11 truth movement, in which I was a leading participant. It began before I had ever publicly raised the issue of possible Israeli involvement in 9/11, and many years before I started looking into issues raised by Holocaust revisionists. There was absolutely no reason for the ADL to attack me, unless they somehow felt threatened by a mass movement seeking the truth about 9/11.

Over the years the ADL has continued to defame me on a regular basis. The biggest flurry of attacks came after I published We Are NOT Charlie Hebdo in 2015. They tried to ban me from Canada, with mixed success: I was turned back at the border once, allowed to enter freely twice, and allowed to stay in Canada for only one day on a fourth occasion.

After failing to stop my 2015 Canadian book tour, the ADL sent squads of “hate police” to monitor my talks. Obviously they were and still are desperate to ban me.

But I don’t want to ban them. I want to engage. On numerous occasions I have emailed or called them proposing discussions or debates. No response.

Obviously the ADL’s mission is to crush free speech, not participate in it.

