Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Attorney Thomas Willcutts Cross-Examines Ron Unz’s COVID Origins Theory
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -55:30
-55:30

Attorney Thomas Willcutts Cross-Examines Ron Unz’s COVID Origins Theory

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Aug 30, 2021
2
Share

Attorney Thomas Willcutts discusses his new article “Ron Unz’s COVID-19 Bioweapon “Blowback” Theory Is Not Supported by the Best Logic and Evidence.” Though I agree with Unz more than Willcutts, I want to hear the best available counterarguments. After all, the best way to get at the truth (absent direct personal experience) is free and fearless debate.

In his article, Part 1 of what will be a two-part series, Thomas Willcutts argues that the global COVID-19 pandemic did not emerge as unintended blowback from a US neocon attack on China and Iran, as Run Unz has argued, but instead was the intended result of a larger plan by an international bankster elite. Part 2 will address more specific critiques of Unz’s theory and question the “US is waging pre-emptive war on China” Thucydides paradox scenario that supports it.

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett