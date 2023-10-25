Note: I highly recommend Ron Unz’s new article American Pravda: Israel, Gaza, and Broader Issues. This essay attempts to supplement it by raising an issue that it failed to address. -KB

As I write, the self-proclaimed Jewish State is wreaking Biblical vengeance on the goys of Gaza. The IDF is carpet bombing civilians in what is now the most densely populated zone on Earth. More than 5,000 have been killed, including over 2,000 children.

The Israelis are not even hiding the fact that it’s about revenge, not strategy. They know they can’t finish off Hamas, because the entire West Asian region, and the broader Muslim world, supports Hamas and the rest of the Palestinian Resistance, and will support it even more fervently if Hamas’s current leaders die as martyrs during an orgy of Jewish blood vengeance. As Medgar Evers supposedly said, “you can’t kill an idea,” especially one agreed on by billions of people.

Netanyahu’s first reaction to Al-Aqsa Storm was telling: “We will take mighty vengeance for this wicked day." Bibi’s “mighty vengeance” consists of actually murdering thousands of real children in response to imaginary murders of Jewish children. It’s obviously irrational. Claims that Hamas “beheaded 40 babies” and “raped women” among other lurid atrocity legends were quickly debunked. It turns out that Hamas treats its captives graciously, and even Jewish sources are now admitting that the IDF, not Hamas, deliberately massacred large numbers of Israeli civilians at the music festival and kibbutzes to prevent them from becoming hostages and Hamas political assets.

Remember, Hamas has the right under international law to attack “civilians” if they qualify as “settlers.” The whole world agrees that Israelis living on land stolen in 1967 are settlers and hence legitimate targets. And more than half the world, including essentially all of Israel’s neighbors, views all Israelis as settlers squatting in Occupied Palestine, which is of course Hamas’s view. But despite its legal right to attack Israeli settlers, Hamas acted with restraint on October 7. It’s clear from initial video footage and Hamas statements that the Al-Aqsa Storm primarily targeted the Israeli military, with the grabbing of settler hostages being only a secondary goal. And while some Palestinians did kill settlers, those were unorganized bands getting revenge for the murders of their loved ones, not Hamas soldiers.

So the orgy of blood vengeance that more and more are calling the #GazaGenocide is irrational in two respects. First, it seeks horrific bloody revenge based on false accounts of things that never happened. Secondly, its announced goal—the eradication of Hamas—is impossible. And the more bombs Israel drops on Gaza, the more impossible it becomes.

What is the source of such wildly irrational, ultimately self-destructive behavior?

Sources of the Jewish Blood Vengeance Complex: Thoughts from Mellila

I recently visited the Ethnicities Museum in Melilla, Spain. It celebrates Melilla’s colorful “minorities”: Jews, Berbers, and Gypsies. (Muslims of Berber ancestry are actually the majority in Melilla, but we’re not supposed to notice that.)

The first thing you see when you enter is a roomful of menorahs, Torahs, amulets, and other objects representing Melilla’s Jewish community.

Melilla hosts the oldest Jewish community in Spain, dating back to the founding of the city in 1497. Though Jews were expelled from the rest of Spain, they were always welcome in Melilla, where they are believed to have played an outsized role in the city’s prosperity. Today, about 1,000 Jews remain here.

The next display is “Elijah’s Chair.” I thought I knew my Judaism, having had numerous Jewish friends and acquaintances, but I hadn’t remembered that every circumcision is performed next to an empty chair supposedly occupied by the Prophet Elijah.

My first impression, as I clumsily read the Spanish museum label, was that the rabbi would seat the baby on the chair before slicing off the most sensitive part of his anatomy and sucking the blood from what remained of the penis. But eventually I grasped that the circumcision is performed next to the chair, not on it. That chair is reserved for Elijah!

The importance of infant circumcision to Jewish identity is emphasized by the Elijah’s Chair being the first actual display in the first room of the Ethnicities Museum. For three millennia, Jews considered themselves superior to the “unclean” (uncircumcised) goyim.

Over time, some of the goys started half-assedly imitating them. Muslims, for example, generally perform coming-of-age circumcisions (but not infant ones). And about 75% of non-Jewish Americans have a doctor perform circumcision on their newborn boys.

So although circumcision is no longer the Mark of Chosenness that it used to be, Jews can still look down their proverbial noses at the silly Muslims who wait till the kid is almost out of grade school, or the non-Jewish American who have a doctor rather than a rabbi do the honors.

The earliest days, weeks, and months of life profoundly shape ones personality. As I wrote elsewhere:

Attachment studies have shown that very young children—babies, really—are extremely vulnerable to psychological trauma. A terrible experience at eight months of age or even earlier is likely to ruin your life in a way that a vastly worse experience at a later age might not. Traumatic experiences involving damage to the mother-child bond, in particular, seem to be responsible for much if not most of the world’s misery. (Moral: To form a happy and peaceful person, keep the baby in skin-to-skin contact with the mother, and breastfeed on demand, for the first two years of life, as many traditional cultures do.) What you do NOT want to do is rip the baby out of the mother’s arms and inflict unspeakable torture by carving up the most sensitive part of its anatomy with a knife. This will wreck the mother-child bond due to the mother’s perceived betrayal of her child (and create overcompensation in the form of the Jewish mother syndrome) while forming an unconscious memory of a horrific attack by a terrifying outsider. Later in life, the child will be culturally conditioned to transfer its fear and loathing onto the imaginary figure of a new terrifying outsider: the evil goy who wants to kill us. It’s the perfect formula for creating a profoundly neurotic, powerfully ethnocentric group identity.

The Jewish lust for outsized blood vengeance against the goy is proverbial. It was immortalized in The Merchant of Venice, can be witnessed in Jewish reactions to World War 2 in general and such representations as Inglorious Basterds in particular, and is on display in Gaza right this minute.

Every Jewish holiday, it is said, repeats the same pattern: “They tried to kill us, we won, let’s eat!” The myths of the Exodus(es), Esther’s vengeance on the Persians, the Destruction of the Temple, and more recently the Holocaust all portray the Jews’ enemies plotting and scheming to annihilate them, and the Jews eventually triumphing and wreaking horrific, satisfying vengeance.

This peculiar tribal mixture of paranoia (“they all want to kill us!”), vengeful rage, and utter mendacity strikes me as a desperate attempt to stifle circumcision-triggered PTSD. Freud, who wasn’t wrong about everything, would undoubtedly note that the patient (the tribe) is projecting on his (tribal) enemies crimes that were in fact committed by himself (his tribe) and those who represent and lead it.

And that is why “the Jew cries out as he strikes you”…As he is doing today, from the bully pulpit of nearly all Western mainstream media, in a desperate attempt to hide the fact that he is the monstrous, psychotic, genocidal villain, and Hamas and the rest of the Palestinian Resistance are the heroes.