Crescent International

On December 8, 2024, the modern state of Syria unofficially ended. A motley coalition of rebels, mercenaries, and terrorists in the pay of foreign powers—including Turkey, the US, “Israel,” and various Gulf sheikhdoms—triumphantly entered Damascus. Syrian president Bashar al-Asad fled to Moscow, while the zionist entity set about destroying Syria’s military installations and equipment as it invaded and occupied even more Syrian territory in addition to the already-occupied Golan Heights.

Syria is now split into three occupation zones: The zionist-controlled south, Turkey’s northwest, and a US-controlled northeast boasting most of Syria’s farmland and energy resources. Since the US and its Kurdish proxies are puppets of the zionist entity, that means that “Israel” now controls most of Syria. Those who collaborated in Syria’s destruction and subsequent carve-up are traitors to the Islamic Ummah and its Arab sub-nation, and de facto agents of the zionist Dajjal.

Turkey, whose puppet mercenaries Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham headed the coalition that took Damascus, has done nothing to stop the zionist genocide of Gaza. On the contrary, Ankara has been supplying the zionists with the oil they need to annihilate Gaza and Gazans, despite the fake trade embargo imposed last May.

Apparently Turkish president Recep Tayip Erdogan would rather attack and destroy Syria, a key node in the Axis of Resistance to Genocide, than take on the genocidal zionist entity he loves to bad-mouth in his speeches.

As Turkey openly took the lead in destroying Syria and the Resistance, various Gulf oil sheikhlings hovered in the background, their betrayals of the Arab and Muslim peoples only slightly less obvious. US-occupied Qatar’s state TV propaganda outlet al-Jazeera, which has been courageous and accurate in its coverage of the Gaza genocide, forgot about Palestine for several days to celebrate the Israeli-Turkish conquest of Syria.

Qatar’s enmity to Asad stems from the latter’s refusal to allow the zionist-controlled America to build a gas pipeline through Syria to bring Qatari gas to Europe—a project designed to undermine Russia’s geopolitical position.

But Qatar was only the most blatant of the Gulf satrapies in its betrayal of the Resistance. The UAE and “Saudi” Arabia also stood, more subtly, with the destroyers of Syria.

The UAE, which had supported the US-zionist attack on Syria that began in 2011, pretended to change its Syria policy when it opened an embassy in Damascus in December 2018. The Emiratis’ restored relations with the Asad government, followed by unofficial moves by the Saudis in the same direction, seemed to turn a page in the region. The Gulf oil sheikhs proffered vague promises of money to help Syria recover from the damage they had helped inflict by siding with the US-Israeli-Turkish regime change project.

Then in March 2023, a Chinese-brokered rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia seemingly completed the turning of the page. All parties would cooperate in rebuilding Syria, while the zionists and their American puppets would be sidelined to stew in their own juices.

When Hamas heroically broke out of the Gaza concentration camp eight months later, and Israel slaughtered its own civilians so it could wail and play the victim, all of the regional powers ought to have thrown their full military, economic, and diplomatic support behind the Resistance. Qatar, to its credit, allowed its journalists to do their job, and many have been martyred as a result. (Israel has murdered almost 200 journalists as well as countless family members, in an attempt to stop the world from hearing about the ever-escalating massacre of civilians.) But Turkey, which has the military power to stand up to “Israel,” has essentially done nothing. And the Emiratis and Saudis have done even less.

In the fall of 2023, as the zionists bombed Syria to impede supplies flowing to the Resistance, the UAE and its partners in crime in Riyadh put their rebuild-Syria plans on hold. China, too, which had previously been signaling that it was all-in with the reconstruction of Syria, saw which way the winds were blowing and rescinded its offers.

The net result was that the US-zionist economic war on Syria succeeded. The country found itself in ever-worsening straits, with the lifeblood of its economy—the energy and farmland of the northeastern sector—stolen by zionist-sponsored Americans and their zionist-friendly Kurdish proxies. The Syrian government could no longer afford to pay salaries to its employees, including senior military commanders. The population grew desperate and disaffected, and military leaders could easily be bought off.

When the Turkish/zionist-sponsored terrorists began advancing on Aleppo in late November, followed by Hama, Daraa, Homs, and finally Damascus on December 8, resistance from the Syrian army all but evaporated. Apparently senior commanders had been ordered by their bribe-doling paymasters not to resist the terrorist takeover.

The western media spins the Gulf Arabs’ broken promises to Syria as stemming from their worries about “Iranian influence.” But that phrase is really just a cypher for “resistance to zionism.” Zionist-occupied Washington DC would have no objection to Iranian leverage in Syria if it were not for Iran’s principled pro-Resistance stance.

Ultimately Syria was betrayed by regional Muslim states that failed to rise to the challenge posed by the zionists’ genocide of Gaza. Beginning in the fall of 2023, all of West Asia should have banded together to defend the Palestinians and excise the zionist cancer from the region. The UAE and Saudi leadership, in particular, should have rallied with the Resistance Axis to continue the Chinese-brokered rapprochement by pouring all available resources into resistance to genocide.

Had they done so with fervor and competence, Beijing (and Moscow) would have backed them, and “Israel” and the western colonizers could have been defeated and sent home. But instead, rather than investing in the strengthening of Syria and the Resistance, the Gulf Arabs reneged on their promises and left Syria, and Gaza, to their fates.

The whole Arab world is being divided and conquered due to the incompetence and venality of its leaders. Meanwhile the arch-enemy of the Arab and Muslim peoples, the zionist entity, is gradually conquering its neighbors and exterminating, expelling, or enslaving their people. The prototypical zionist, David Ben-Gurion, defined zionism’s goal as follows: “to create a Jewish state in the whole of the Land of Israel.” That “whole” includes Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, and part of Egypt, Syria, Iraq, northern Arabia, and parts of Turkey.

There are nearly 500 million Arabs in the world, and nearly two billion Muslims. Are we really at the mercy of fewer than ten million fanatical messianic-millenarian Jews bent on our destruction? Are the current Arab leaders so shortsighted that they cannot see that the enemy is coming for them, too—as the prescient Moammar al-Qaddafi told his smirking colleagues at the March 2008 Arab summit? When will real leaders arise in the Ummah to unite our Muslim people and end the reign of the genocidal zionist Dajjal?