Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Anthony Hall on Grassroots Revolt Against Justin Trudeau’s Dystopia
Anthony Hall on Grassroots Revolt Against Justin Trudeau’s Dystopia

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Oct 24, 2022
Professor Emeritus Anthony Hall (University of Lethbridge) returns to discuss the ongoing grassroots revolt against Canadian fuhrer, I mean, Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. We’ll discuss “what’s going on in Canada that led to the installation of a new Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith, who replaced Jason Kenney who resigned. Smith promises to institute an Alberta Sovereignty Act. The great distance between Danielle and Trudeau can be signified by this comment from the new premier who intends to insert medical choice into the Alberta Human Rights Act.”

We’ll also discuss the rise of the Alberta Independence Party; the likely false flag publicity stunt that led to the dubious Canadian truckers movement prosecutions in Coutts; and Zionist control of both mainstream and alternative Canadian media.

Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
