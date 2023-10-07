Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Anthony Hall on Canadian Parliament's Nazi Salute, Cokehead Trudeau, Discredited Nobel Prize Committee, & More
2
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:47
-56:47

Anthony Hall on Canadian Parliament's Nazi Salute, Cokehead Trudeau, Discredited Nobel Prize Committee, & More

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Oct 07, 2023
2
1
Share
Transcript

Globalization Studies professor emeritus Anthony Hall of Looking Out at the World from Canada discusses Canada’s latest scandal: Justin Trudeau and Zelensky leading the Canadian Parliament’s standing ovation for a Nazi, I mean, National Socialist war veteran.

Prof. Hall also discusses his new article on the discredited Nobel Prize committee: “The waning credibility of the Nobel Prize is suffering another tromping after having granted this year’s award in Medicine to the makers of the gene-modifying mRNA/lipidnanoparticle procedure…” Today’s bestowal of the Peace Prize on an anti-Islam anti-Iran propagandist discredits the committee even further.

Prof. Hall reminds us of when Canadian police assaulted outdoor hockey players to protect them from COVID, how Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s plane (and nose) have allegedly been “full of cocaine,” and much more.

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett