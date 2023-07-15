Kevin’s Newsletter
Alan Sabrosky on Lawlessness & Civilizational Decline

Jul 15, 2023
Alan Sabrosky, former Head of Strategic Studies at the US Army War College, says the decline of the rule of law in today’s America has been gathering steam for over 150 years: “It would be comforting to many to blame all of our failings today on cultural Marxists, or the Democrats, or the disgusting Biden crime family (or Trump, for that matter), but it would be wrong to do so. The growing lawlessness of courts and country has been brewing since the end of the Civil War, if not before, with or without a rough-and-ready approach to criminal (or civil) justice. Worse, it was potentially inherent in the Constitutional order itself, barring any changes which did not violate a strict construction or interpretation of its tenets.”

Does “Doc” Sabrosky agree with Peter Simpson that the Anti-Federalists were right? Tune in and find out.

