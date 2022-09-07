9/11 Truth: 21st Anniversary Events, & What Next? Richard Gage, Barbara Honegger, Mick Harrison
Richard Gage, Barbara Honegger, and Mick Harrison of the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 inquiry discuss upcoming 21st anniversary 9/11 truth events, and reflect on the 9/11 truth movement and its future.
Events include:
*My own discussion with Ron Unz and attendees Saturday, Sept. 10, 6 pm Central, in McFarland, WI
*The Lawyers' Committee 9/11 Symposium 2022, Sept. 10, 4 pm Eastern, livestreamed via Zoom.
*The 9/11 Truth Film Festival, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. Pacific = 1 pm Eastern.
I didn't hear anyone saying rude things about Judy Wood. What gives?
"Its been a long time comin"...thx u guys for pursuing the truth in the midst of an alien world of lies and deceit .Evidenced based seems to slip into what evidence and who holds the base. good luck for the future..never will we loose hope despite the challenge from the demons and their accomplices.viva viva kevin and the gang.