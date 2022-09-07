Video link

Richard Gage, Barbara Honegger, and Mick Harrison of the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 inquiry discuss upcoming 21st anniversary 9/11 truth events, and reflect on the 9/11 truth movement and its future.

Events include:

*My own discussion with Ron Unz and attendees Saturday, Sept. 10, 6 pm Central, in McFarland, WI

*The Lawyers' Committee 9/11 Symposium 2022, Sept. 10, 4 pm Eastern, livestreamed via Zoom.

*The 9/11 Truth Film Festival, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. Pacific = 1 pm Eastern.