by Kevin Barrett, for the forthcoming issue of American Free Press

Are Zionists—people who support the invasion, occupation, and ethnic cleansing of Palestine and its euphemism “Israel”—a protected category? They will be if Jewish Journal editor David Suissa has his way. “All societal phobias — from homophobia to Islamophobia to transphobia — are unacceptable, except, apparently, for Zionophobia,” Suissa complains.

Suissa isn’t the only one crusading against “Zionophobes.” But some prefer to just call critics of Israel “anti-Semites.” Misha Galperin, chief of the National Museum of American Jewish Heritage, argues that “if somebody denies you the fact that you are identified with a state — which is also part of our religion — that is also antisemitic.”

According to the Jewish Daily Forward, the term Zionophobia was coined by UCLA computer science professor Judea Pearl in 2018. Professor Pearl explains: “Zionism (The eventual return to Zion) is at the core of Jewish identity, more fundamental even than divine supervision. Hence discrimination on the basis of Zionist beliefs amounts to ‘racism’ — discrimination on the basis of an immutable quality.”

Dr. Pearl’s argument runs like this: God gave us some land thousands of years ago, so we have the right to cross the oceans to murder and expel the millions of people who live on that land. Anyone who objects to our murdering and dispossessing millions of people is—get this—a racist!

Sure, doc. And if narcissism, psychopathy, and vengeful murderous rage over mythical wrongs you claim to have suffered are at the core of your identity, then anyone who doesn’t like narcissists, psychopaths, and psychotic killers is probably racist too.

Dr. Pearl’s ludicrous assertion that “the (genocidal) return to Zion” is “more fundamental even than divine supervision” reveals that he and other Zionists are not Jews. They are satanists. “Divine supervision” means belief in the one God who has power over all things and sees all that you do. Nothing—least of all a murderous real estate swindle based on a 3000-year-old fake title deed—could possibly be more fundamental to the beliefs and actions of any monotheist.

Why does Pearl want to overthrow “divine supervision” (belief in God entailing moral and ethical behavior)? And why is this rejection of God necessary for the Zionist project?

Jews, as opposed to satanists, believe that God will create a “return to Zion” by Himself, in a miraculously non-violent future world. As the prophet Isiah said, “The wolf shall live with the lamb, the leopard shall lie down with the kid, the calf and the lion and the fatling together, and a little child shall lead them.”

Zionists follow the example of Satan, who rose up in a bloody attempt to overthrow God. The first Zionist—the self-proclaimed Antichrist and would-be satanist messiah Sabbatai Zevi— founded Zionism in 1666 by telling Jews to return to Zion without the the help of God, indeed against the will of God. Since then, a satanic cabal has infiltrated the great religions from its home base in freemasonry and organized the systematic crucifixion of the Palestinian people, the people of Jesus.

Ironically, most Christians today side with the Zionist Antichrist. One of the few who doesn’t, Pastor Chuck Baldwin, recently wrote: “The blindness of evangelicals to the antichrist system known as Zionism has blinded their eyes to many things, including the antichrist nature of the Covid Empire.” He’s right, of course. But Chuck Baldwin shouldn’t single out his fellow evangelicals for exclusive criticism. The liberal Protestant denominations, and post-Vatican 2 Catholics, aren’t much better.

But whatever your religious background or beliefs, in today’s world of identity politics grounded in secular liberalism, anyone who doesn’t like evil-doers and Antichrist-worshippers is...what else...a racist! Those who don’t like Satan and his followers are Satanophobes. It won’t be long before anyone who posts anything negative about Satan on social media will be deplatformed.

A good example of this new “protected category” is Col. Michael Aquino, the Satanist and accused and prosecuted child abuser whose claim to fame was getting kicked out of the Church of Satan for being too evil. After he mysteriously beat an airtight child abuse rap, Col. Aquino was promoted to become the head of all US psychological warfare operations.

It won’t be long before the US military will start using the inspiring story of Col. Aquino in its recruiting ads, alongside the woman who has two mommies and the dude who has two daddies, to showcase the marvelous diversity of our modern armed forces. A successful satanist—and not just any satanist, but a satanist so satanic he is too diabolical even for the Church of Satan—is real tribute to our military’s commitment to religious diversity.

And letting Zionists run our nation signals our commitment to diversity of loyalties.

America is in deep trouble.