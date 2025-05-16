Yvonne Ridley: "I'm Ready to Sail to Gaza"

Al-Andalus Tribune Rumble link Bitchute link

Undoubtedly the best-known Muslim journalist working in English, Yvonne Ridley has written for several of the biggest British publications, as well as al-Jazeera and Press TV. She is also an accomplished documentary filmmaker and one of Europe’s best known Muslim human-rights activists. Her books include In the Hands of the Taliban, Ticket to Paradise, God Made Me!: Who Made You? , The Caledonians, Torture: Does It Work?, The Rise of the Prophet Muhammad: Don’t Shoot the Messenger.

Yvonne Ridley rocketed to fame when she was captured by the Taliban on the eve of the US invasion of Afghanistan, then apparently targeted for a false-flag operation by US forces, who wanted to kill her and blame it on the Taliban. After surviving the false-flag plot, Yvonne kept a promise to her captors to read the Qur’an – and she was amazed at what she found. She came to Islam in 2003, and has been a leading Muslim human rights activist and engagée journalist ever since.

In this interview she discusses the ongoing genocide of Gaza—and the Israeli drone strike on the aid ship Conscience off Malta, which could have killed her and Greta Thunberg, among so many others.

