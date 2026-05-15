THIS WEEK’S FFWN STORY LIST: https://truthjihad.com/2026/05/15/ffwn-roundtable-this-sunday-1-pm-eastern-you-can-participate/

SPECIAL THIS WEEK! YOUR CHANCE TO PARTICIPATE! We’ve been doing so well on these Fundrazrs—and the news has been so intense—that I hate to take the week off just because I’m on the road. So I’m going to try a new idea: A FFWN roundtable discussion. All FFWN fans are warmly invited to join via Zoom! You can contribute (or not) at your own pace, with your camera on or off. To participate just email me ASAP at TruthJihad(at)gmail(dot)com and I’ll plan to send you the link around 1pm Eastern this SUNDAY. (Not Saturday, because I’m traveling then.)

NOTE: I plan to do this special show regardless of how well the Fundrazr does. A huge thank you to everyone who’s been helping keep the show afloat!