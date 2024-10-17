Link to this week’s False Flag Weekly News stories

The psychopathic genocidal criminal organization that calls itself “Israel” announced a few hours ago that it had killed Yahyah Sinwar, the heroic resistance fighter who masterminded and led the historic anti-terrorist anti-genocide operation a year ago. Whether or not the news is true, this is a good time to celebrate the astonishing courage and genius of Sinwar, who will likely go down in history as the man most responsible for the annihilation of genocidal Zionism and the liberation of Palestine.

As Scott Ritter famously wrote, Sinwar’s October 7 operation was “The Most Successful Military Raid of This Century”:

“Hamas effectively neutralized Israel’s vaunted intelligence services, blinding them to the possibility of an attack of this scope and scale. “When the attack occurred, Hamas was able to strike with precision the very surveillance and communication nodes the IDF relied upon to mobilize a response in case of an attack. “Hamas defeated those Israeli soldiers stationed along the barrier wall in a stand-up fight. Two battalions of the Golani Brigade were routed, as were elements of other vaunted IDF units. “Hamas struck the Headquarters of the Gaza Division, the local intelligence hub, and other major command and control facilities with brutal precision, turning what should have been a five-minute response time into many hours—more than enough time for Hamas to carry out one of its primary objectives—the taking of hostages. This they did with extreme proficiency, returning to Gaza with more than 230 Israeli soldiers and civilians.”

After the heroic Hamas raid, the Zionist genocidaires were faced with a tough choice: Admit the truth, negotiate for hostages, and accept a symbolic defeat that could usher in peace based on Zionist withdrawal to the pre-1967 borders as per all UN resolutions representing the global consensus; or lie outrageously and kick-start a war that the Zionists can’t win. For political reasons, Netanyahu chose the latter option, setting in motion a chain of events that will inevitably lead to the delegitimization and annihilation of “Israel.” Thanks to Netanyahu’s ego, Sinwar’s ultimate victory is all but assured.

Though Ritter got almost everything right, he did make one mistake: echoing the lying Zionist propaganda claim that Hamas took civilian (as opposed to military) hostages. It did not. Groups of angry Palestinians who took advantage of Hamas’s concentration camp breakout did take civilian hostages, but those hostage-takers were unaffiliated with Hamas. Actual Hamas soldiers were under strict orders not to harm civilians or take civilian hostages, and they faithfully obeyed those orders. This has been confirmed by “the dog that didn’t bark”—the thousands of hours of headcam and bodycam footage found by “Israel” on dead or wounded Hamas fighters. Despite possessing that footage for more than a year, the Zionists have yet to document a single Hamas fighter committing even a single war crime.

For more details, read the interview below. Note that the [[[Western media]]] has had all of this information for more than a year but has chosen to suppress it.

-Kevin Barrett

Interview with the Deputy Head of the Hamas Political Bureau, conducted on October 12, 2023, where he reveals that Hamas fighters were instructed to only attack and capture Israeli soldiers. Settlers were taken hostage by Palestinians unaffiliated with Hamas, who seized the opportunity provided by the unexpectedly rapid collapse of the Gaza Division to infiltrate kibbutzim and settlements. These acts were not part of al-Qassam Brigades’ plans. These civilians could have been released from the outset without the need for a prisoner exchange, but Israel refused, as reported by the Times of Israel. Saleh al-Arouri was assassinated by Israel in Beirut on January 2, 2024.

Source : Al-Jazeera

Translation : resistancenews.com

Journalist: Mr. Saleh al-Arouri, Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, welcome. The current situation in the Gaza Strip is dire because of Israel’s scorched earth tactics, as the whole world can see. How does Hamas, the Islamic Resistance Movement, view the future of this battle?

Saleh al-Arouri: In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

First, we offer our condolences to the families of the martyrs and to all those impacted by Zionist crimes. We ask God to grant His mercy upon them, heal the wounded, and bring victory and freedom to our people, by His grace.

This battle is merely one phase in our people's long-standing struggle against the occupation, which began from the very first day. Our people have never stopped resisting this criminal and aggressive project, built on the ruins of our villages, cities, homes, futures, aspirations, and hopes.

This battle is, therefore, a decisive step towards liberating our people and forcing the world to recognize our rights and the legitimacy of our demands: to live freely in an independent and sovereign state on our national land, free from oppression, siege, aggression, or the desecration of our holy sites. For us, this battle can only end in one way: victory over this aggression, and complete freedom for our people, God willing.

Journalist: What is your reaction to the United States’ position, particularly in light of recent statements and the visit of the US Secretary of State to Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders?

Saleh al-Arouri: The American and Western positions are a continuation of their original crime: creating this colonial entity on the ruins of our people, seizing our land and our right to life, and giving it to foreign settlers from all over the world. They committed the first crime, and today they feel obliged to continue protecting this entity in a brutal, arrogant, hypocritical, and criminal manner.

It is astounding to hear Americans and Westerners accuse us of war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity, and label us "human beasts." Yet they ignore the destruction of our people, the deportations that started from the very beginning, and the war that has been waged against us since the establishment of this entity.

The Israeli project has always centered around massacres of civilians. How else could they have displaced an entire people from their villages in 1948, throwing them into exile? From its inception, this state has been based on warfare and crimes against civilians, and the West has covered it up every step of the way.

I am baffled by how Americans lecture us on the ethics of war when they exterminated entire populations in America to take over their land, or when they dropped nuclear bombs on Japanese civilian cities during World War II. And I am shocked by the French, who speak of human values while having massacred Algerians by the millions during their occupation.

Fascism, Nazism, religious and sectarian wars, Communism, and Stalinism are not products of the Middle East, but of the West. All of the criminal ideologies in human history stem from the West. Our region, by contrast, has always been pluralistic, a cradle for Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, where peaceful coexistence has prevailed throughout history.

Jews have never faced genocide in our region, as such acts are foreign to our culture and civilization. To label us as criminals or Nazis who exterminate women and children is a complete inversion of reality. It is the Israelis of today, shaped by Western civilization and supported by their Western allies, who are carrying forward the tradition of genocide, not us.

In this interview with Al-Jazeera, I wish to address the accusations directed at us, particularly Hamas, in light of the most recent, honorable battle waged by the Al-Qassam Brigades. We are accused of massacring civilians. Netanyahu and Blinken went so far, in their recent press conference, as to speak of women being raped, children being burned, and civilians being killed en masse. I would like to present our official version of these events, on behalf of the Hamas leadership, regarding the attack on the Gaza Division by Al-Qassam.

Journalist: Mr. Saleh al-Arouri, what is Hamas’s official stance on these events?

Saleh al-Arouri: Hamas’s position is unequivocal: we do not target civilians—this is not part of our ideology, leadership, or policy. We do not target civilians. However, during conflict, civilian casualties may occur, but this is an unavoidable consequence of open confrontation. Meanwhile, Israel bombards Gaza with hundreds of thousands of tons of bombs and shells, targeting residential buildings and their inhabitants—actions that are on a vastly different scale. It is natural for the enemy to expect civilian casualties.

Regarding the operation on Saturday morning, it was well-organized and highly disciplined. The directives from the Al-Qassam Brigades were clear: the goal was to strike the Gaza Division, the military unit stationed in the Gaza Envelope that has been responsible for crimes against our people—enforcing the blockade, carrying out bombardments, orchestrating assassinations, and leading incursions. We launched a preemptive operation because we knew they were preparing for a ground assault against us following their holiday (Yom Kippur). Hence, we initiated this preventive operation against the Gaza Division.

According to our plans, the fighters were to advance towards the Gaza Division, attacking all of its outposts, ultimately reaching the division's command center, and then proceeding to the military airport beyond. Simultaneously, other forces were to head toward the kibbutzim and settlements to secure these areas and prevent additional forces from intervening in the battle with the Gaza Division.

The surprising element was that this so-called formidable army, which excels in committing crimes from the air with planes, artillery, and tanks, collapsed much more rapidly than the Al-Qassam leadership had anticipated. We expected the battle to last for several hours, but the entire division crumbled in just three hours—its headquarters were captured, its soldiers either killed, captured, or fled in panic, abandoning their barracks, settlements, and kibbutzim.

The occupation seeks to conceal the shame of its army's failure to defend its own bases, settlements, and kibbutzim by using criminal violence and spreading false narratives.

Journalist: Have you communicated with any involved parties to clarify your stance?

Saleh al-Arouri: Yes, we have informed the relevant parties. However, I am now presenting this official position publicly, and we will be sending it to all concerned parties. We hope that you will assist in disseminating Hamas’s official stance by all possible means.

I'll continue to explain what happened. When the Gaza division unexpectedly collapsed, the inhabitants realized that the borders were open and that the army on the outskirts had disintegrated. Several civilians, young people, and armed men entered the area, resulting in some unforeseen chaos during the clashes, allowing people to reach the kibbutzim and settlements. In these kibbutzim and settlements, some security guards, soldiers, and settlers confronted young members of the al-Qassam Brigades, which led to civilian casualties.

I would like to clarify another point: the Israeli army has a procedure called "Hannibal," which stipulates that if hostages or prisoners are captured by their enemies, the Israeli army has the right to kill these hostages and their captors automatically. This procedure was applied during the operation, and it is possible that young resistance fighters among the Palestinians who entered the scene detained civilians to prevent any interference or disruption and were subsequently attacked by the Israeli army itself, which targeted both Palestinians and Israeli detainees. We know that Palestinians were targeted, resulting in the deaths of both the kidnappers and their captives.

The military plan of the Al-Qassam Brigades was announced by brother Abu Khaled Al-Deif from the very first hour when he made his official statement. He declared that we were going to engage with the Israeli army and issued official instructions to the mujahideen, both before and after they went out, stating, "Don't kill women, children, or the elderly." These instructions were recorded. In several videos, including those broadcast by Al Jazeera yesterday, we see Qassam youths escorting an Israeli woman and her children down the road, then continuing on their way, along with many other similar instances. This is the truth: our mujahideen do not target civilians, and it is impossible for them to have committed the crimes that the occupation alleges, such as raping or killing children and civilians. However, the Israeli army collapsed and failed to protect itself and the civilians. Civilians found themselves at the center of clashes in open areas, leading to several civilian casualties.

We do not deny that civilians were killed, but we 100% affirm that attacking or killing civilians was not part of al-Qassam's plan. Young fighters from the al-Qassam Brigades captured soldiers and brought them back to Gaza. Additionally, there were civilians captured and brought back to Gaza by ordinary Palestinians (who are not affiliated with Hamas). It is not Hamas policy to harm prisoners or civilians. This is our official position: we are a responsible organization, and we act first and foremost according to our religion, which forbids us from harming civilians or their lives. We also respect international laws of war, conducting our resistance to occupation under international legitimacy, which gives us the right to fight this enemy until the world recognizes our right to life and freedom, as it does for every other human being.

Journalist: Statements, indicators, and estimates, particularly from the Israelis, suggest a possible prolongation of this battle. Do you think it could extend beyond the Gaza Strip?

Saleh al-Arouri: All possibilities are 100% open. We have entered this battle with our calculations in all areas. The enemy knows that it has lost the military battle, and this is no longer mere rhetoric. From the very first confrontation between our soldiers and its army, equipped with every kind of weapon, the world has seen that the military battle is in our favor. I'll tell you something: we entered this battle with around 1,200 Qassam youth, and in less than three hours, these 1,200 individuals took control of the entire Gaza division (which comprises troops 5 to 10 times their number).

Now the enemy is talking about invading Gaza, but it knows that this is impossible and that such an action would turn the war into a total disaster for its army and for itself. That's why I say this unprecedented criminality—cutting off electricity, water, and food, closing all crossing points, and targeting every location in Gaza—civilian neighborhoods, mosques, hospitals, ambulances—is primarily aimed at erasing the stigma of shame that marked them in this battle, which revealed to the world the true nature of this entity and its reality. It showed our Arab-Muslim nation and the countries of the region, which have coexisted with this entity for 70 years, that the notion of this army's end entity's invincibility is nothing but a deceptive illusion.

That is why they are trying to turn this page, but it will not turn.

Journalist: Very well, Mr. Saleh al-Arouri. At this point, many questions have been directed at you, particularly regarding the news and preparations on the Gaza border, which mention major security reinforcements. This seems to indicate that the occupation may be planning a large-scale ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. How are Hamas and the Palestinian resistance preparing for this scenario?

Saleh al-Arouri: I assure you and all our viewers that even before the Mujahedeen launched the attack on the Gaza division, the entire defense plan was ready. Every element of our defensive strategy for Gaza was in place. The fact that the Mujahideen were able to seize the Gaza division in a matter of hours indicates that our defensive plan is even more robust than our offensive plan, and the occupation is well aware of this. I'm not revealing anything new here.

I say this now to our Arab and Islamic people, especially the Palestinian people: the resistance's military structure remains intact despite the occupation's strikes, which primarily target civilian infrastructure. The military structure is still operational, as is our defense plan. We have already begun implementing the second phase of our strategy. In response to the attacks on civilians, the Al-Qassam brigades have ordered the evacuation of certain nearby Israeli areas, such as Ashkelon two days ago, and we will continue to strike this town until it is evacuated. Similarly, the settlement of Sderot has also been evacuated by the decision of the occupation authorities. We have plans in place in response to the enemy's actions.

The enemy believes it can break our resistance by escalating its crimes in Gaza and the West Bank, where it is also committing atrocious acts. For example, yesterday, settlers attacked the village of Qusra, killing three inhabitants and wounding many others. Today, during the funeral for these martyrs, settlers again attacked the procession, resulting in more civilian casualties. They commit crimes against our people everywhere.

We are in Gaza, and with God's grace, we will fight throughout Palestine. Gaza has already surprised you with a strike that disoriented you and caused you to lose command and control. Our people and our Arab-Muslim nation will surprise you again in every place, with God's grace. We are not fighting in vain or to commit genocide, but to have this world and this entity recognize our right to live like all other peoples. This is not an exaggerated demand.

Journalist: You assert that the defensive plan is stronger than the offensive plan, but given the bombing of civilians and the suffering in the Gaza Strip that everyone is currently witnessing, how much pressure does this place on you?

Saleh al-Arouri: As Al-Jazeera clearly shows, the occupation does not target military infrastructure but rather everything else, primarily civilians, because it fails to strike our military capabilities. Our military structure is intact and prepared. The occupation, equipped with planes, tanks, artillery, and intelligence, should be condemned by the entire world for these strikes that directly target civilians. Yet the West applauds, conceals, and supports this criminal entity, providing it with aircraft carriers, munitions, drones, and both financial and moral support.

But we, as Hamas and the Palestinian people and resistance movement, call on the peoples of our (Arab-Muslim) Nation to stand with Palestine and Al-Quds (Jerusalem), to support our rights as an Arab and Islamic people in Palestine. Tomorrow, Friday, O our Arab and Muslim community, O all the free people of the world, let your message be louder than American aircraft carriers: take to the streets and show your support for Palestine and Al-Quds.

Journalist: The Hamas movement is renewing its call for popular mobilization, as it did in the last phase.

Saleh al-Arouri: Yes, we reiterate our call to the entire (Muslim) Nation: your support for Palestine and Al-Quds is more important than American aircraft carriers. Every action counts and must not be underestimated. When the world sees that an entire Nation, from Mauritania to Bangladesh, supports Palestine, Al-Quds, and the rights of its people to this land, it sends a powerful message. The Palestinian people deserve freedom, just like any other people, and should not be regarded as "human animals," as the criminal Zionist Defence Minister Gallant dared to say. Tomorrow is the day for you to help Palestine. We rely more on the people than on official organizations, although we appreciate any efforts they may make. But it is primarily to our (Muslim) Nation and our Palestinian people, both inside and outside Palestine, that we appeal for support for our cause.

Journalist: Regarding the hostage issue, Israel has tried in recent days to convey a sense of indifference or lack of interest in the matter. Is there any news on this subject?

Saleh al-Arouri: I swear by God, it seems to me that Israel is determined to kill them to eliminate the issue. Their policy is to eliminate prisoners, as has happened in some of their operations where detainees have been killed alongside their captors. These are not kidnappings or hostages; rather, they are military operations during which prisoners were captured. We hear about American and French prisoners, but why should a soldier in an Israeli uniform, armed and fighting against us, be considered a Frenchman or an American? The United States is asking us for their prisoners back. They call us "ISIS," but the real ideology of ISIS is what we hear from France, the United States, Canada, and many others, namely defending people in military uniforms against a people fighting for their freedom. These are the real crimes, they are the true murderers.

We said we would address the issue of prisoners after the battle. There are 6,000 or 7,000 Palestinian prisoners languishing in Israeli jails, some held for over 40 years, but the world doesn't react at all. This Western world does not declare that it is impossible to keep someone in prison for 46 years. They don’t even bat an eye. Yet, as soon as a fighting Israeli soldier is captured on a military base, the entire world is outraged, invoking their right to freedom. Our right to freedom takes precedence over their right to freedom.

Journalist: What are the chances of establishing a humanitarian corridor at this stage? Please answer briefly.

Saleh al-Arouri: We call for an end to this aggression. There are indeed calls for this. I am aware of the regional contacts between the leaders of the region, notably with Egypt, which is advocating for the opening of a humanitarian corridor. This seems to be a direct consequence of the fact that the world cannot stand by helplessly as two million people are burned by all kinds of weapons while being deprived of electricity, water, and the essentials of life.

Journalist: Thank you very much.