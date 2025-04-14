In The Pursuit of the Millennium, Jewish historian and eschatology scholar Norman Cohn writes:

It is natural enough that the earliest of these prophecies should have been produced by Jews…Precisely because they were so utterly certain of being the Chosen People, Jews tended to react to peril, oppression and hardship by phantasies of the total triumph and boundless prosperity which Yahweh, out of his omnipotence, would bestow upon his Elect in the fulness of time. Already in the Prophetical Books there are passages…that foretell how, out of an immense cosmic catastrophe, there will arise a Palestine which will be nothing less than a new Eden, Paradise regained. Because of their neglect of Yahweh the Chosen People must indeed be punished by famine and pestilence, war and captivity, they must indeed be subjected to a sifting judgement so severe that it will effect a clean break with the guilty past. There must indeed by a Day of Yahweh, a Day of Wrath, when sun and moon and stars are darkened, when the heavens are rolled together and the earth is shaken. There must indeed be a Judgement when the misbelievers — those in Israel who have not trusted in the Lord and also Israel’s enemies, the heathen nations-are judged and cast down, if not utterly destroyed. But this is not the end: a ‘saving remnant’ of Israel will survive these chastisements and through that remnant the divine purpose will be accomplished. When the nation is thus regenerated and reformed Yahweh will cease from vengeance and become the Deliverer. The righteous remnant — together, it was held latterly, with the righteous dead now resurrected — will be assembled once more in Palestine and Yahweh will dwell amongst them as ruler and judge. He will reign from a rebuilt Jerusalem, a Zion which has become the spiritual capital of the world and to which all nations flow… In the apocalypses, which were directed to the lower strata of the Jewish population as a form of nationalist propaganda, the tone is cruder and more boastful…In the ‘dream’ in the Book of Daniel, which was composed at the height of the revolt, four beasts symbolize four successive world-powers, the Babylonian, the (unhistorical) Median, the Persian and the Greek — the last of which ‘shall be diverse from all kingdoms, and shall devour the whole earth, and shall tread it down, and break it in pieces’. When this empire in turn was overthrown Israel, personified as the ‘Son of Man’, “came with the clouds of heaven, and came to the Ancient of Days.... And there was given him dominion, and glory, and a kingdom, that all peoples, nations and languages should serve him: his dominion is an everlasting dominion, which shall not pass away.... The greatness of the kingdom under the whole heaven [was] given to the people of the saints of the most High ...” This goes much further than any of the Prophets: for the first time the glorious future kingdom is imagined as embracing not simply Palestine but the whole world.

If Cohn were alive today, I wonder what he would say about the messianic-millennarian genocidaires who have dominated Israeli politics since they murdered Yitzhak Rabin in 1995. Netanyahu’s cabinet partners Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, and their fellow travelers in the global Chabad movement, yearn for “a Day of Yahweh, a Day of Wrath, when sun and moon and stars are darkened, when the heavens are rolled together and the earth is shaken…” In other words, nuclear World War III. Like their “Christian” brethren, these Jewish Yahwists want to murder most of Earth’s population and destroy its final “Greek” (Euro-American) civilization so that the Jews “will be given dominion…that all nations and languages should serve” the Jews forever.

Jewish messianic-millenarianism plainly envisions a planetary genocide: The Jews will kill off most non-Jews, enslave the rest, and rule supreme. As Cohn explains, the Book of Daniel’s road-map to that genocide envisions “Greek” civilization as “diverse from all kingdoms,” one that “shall devour the whole earth, and shall tread it down, and break it in pieces.” That “Greek” civilization, in the eyes of genocidal Jewish millenarians, represents the Euro-American West (also known as Edom or Esau) which has conquered the world and “tread it down,” become “diverse from all kingdoms” as the races, cultures, and languages have mixed under its auspices. The horrific, apocalyptic destruction of the West, the Jewish millenarians believe, will allow the Jews (“Israel”) to finish off their enemies—meaning the rest of the human race—and rule the world from Jerusalem.

This Jewish extermination and enslavement of non-Jews would be the genocide to end all genocides, a fiery holocaust in which the memory of all other holocausts would be consumed. Norman Cohn must have known that the inherently genocidal state of Israel was founded in pursuit of that hideous dream, and has come a long way toward realizing it. Yet Cohn shied away from recognizing the Jewish conspiracy the above-quoted passage describes. Instead, he projected his own tribe’s dark side onto the other, the non-Jew, imagining that the goyim were plotting the destruction of Jews—a phantasmagoric mirror image of the way that millenarian-messianic Jews really are plotting the destruction of the goyim. As Walter Laqueur wrote in his review of Cohn’s Warrant for Genocide, that book

“shows…that the most deadly form of anti-Semitism, that which aims at and results in genocide, has little to do with real conflicts between living people or even with racial prejudice as such (“traditional anti-Semitism”); it is a secularized version of the medieval belief that the Jews are in league with the devil, and that all Jews form a conspiratorial body bent on ruining and dominating the rest of mankind.”

Cohn, Laqueur, and other anti-antisemites are undoubtedly correct in denying that “all Jews form a conspiratorial body.” But just as the US American nation, since the days of the Monroe Doctrine, has collectively held that it is its own divinely-appointed “manifest destiny” to rule the Americas, so too the Jewish nation, known as “Israel” for more than two thousand years, believes that it is its “manifest destiny” to exterminate and enslave the goyim and rule the planet. The fact that there are individual Americans who don’t want the US to rule the Americas, and individual Jews who don’t want the Jewish nation to rule the planet, does not mean that these two national projects do not exist. They obviously do. But while it’s acceptable to discuss American “manifest destiny,” anyone who discusses the Jewish equivalent is immediately termed an “antisemitic conspiracy theorist.”

But every day, as Israel’s uniquely horrific genocide of Gaza continues to be livestreamed to the world 24/7/365, while Jewish messianic-millenarian extremists make heroes of guards who rape prisoners to death with sticks and cheer on the slaughter of more and more tens of thousands of innocent women and children, more and more “antisemites” are crawling out of the proverbial woodwork and frantically gesturing at the elephant in the living room. Like the blind men in another elephant story, these “antisemites” (i.e. people who oppose genocide) have different ways of envisioning the beast: Some think it’s just a tail being wagged by an American imperial dog, others posit abused victims becoming abusers in turn, while still others say though it’s a Jewish state the religion of Judaism has nothing to do with it, so we should never say “Jew” and always say “Zionist.”

There are elephants, I mean elements, of truth in all those views, and more. But from where I stand, the real elephant is Yahweh: The abusive father figure in the Jewish national epic known as the Torah. The genocide perpetrators, and their supporters and apologists, are basically Yahwists. That is, they have internalized the instructions issued by the abusive tribal patriarch, and they are carrying them out to the letter, exterminating “Amalek” in the way Charles Manson’s brainwashed followers exterminated Sharon Tate, according to more recent legend.

Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass. -Yahweh, 1Sam.15.3

The Torah, known to Christians as the Old Testament, is full of inspiring genocidal quotes like that. You can read some of them in the selection from Laurent Guyénot’s From Yahweh to Zion that I recently published.

Some Christians try to excuse the Yahweh-ordered genocide of Amalek. They say those women and children and sucklings (babies) were very bad people and deserved to have their heads cut off and their entrails spilled and their skulls crushed beneath the war boots of the legions of Yahweh. The victims presumably also deserved to be raped and sexually brutalized. At least that’s what the Israelis think. The Christians would rather not go there.

Actually Christian apologists for Yahweh, like Jonas Alexis, try to avoid the subject. If you ask them to explain why they think the genocidal Jewish tribal deity Yahweh is the same universal God described as absolute Love in the New Testament, and absolute Compassion/Justice in the Qur’an, and similar things in the writings of mystics from all traditions, they start talking about the weather, or the price of tea in China—or, in the case of Jonas Alexis, “the long version of Wilhelm Marr, Ludwig Feuerbach, Sigmund Freud, David Duke, and Kevin MacDonald.”

No, Jonas, we need to talk about Yahweh. Do you really fail to see how the distorted ravings of this deranged deity are driving the bloodbath in the Holy Land? Are you oblivious to the plain reality that genocidal American “Christians” like Pete Hegseth, Kristi Noem, and Marco Rubio are Yahwists through-and-through? Have you somehow missed the way that Rothschild-begotten genocidal fraud the Scofield Bible had plenty of genocidally Yahwist material to work with in the Torah it so tendentiously interprets?

The Torah itself flays the Jewish Nation for constantly failing to live up to Yahweh’s (often tyrannical and bloodthirsty) demands. The Qur’an reframes this: God kept calling the Jews to truth, justice, compassion, and universal morality, and the Jews kept resisting, rebelling, cheating, and misrepresenting what God told them. The fruit of that misrepresentation is the extant version of the Torah or Old Testament. And the Torah’s distorted picture of God—the portrayal of ineffable absolute unity exuding absolute love and absolute justice, the Creator of All Worlds and Levels of Reality, as an abusive father figure misbegetting a nation of genocidal narcissists—is the worst misrepresentation of all.

Why did the Jewish tribal elite distort God’s message of love, justice, and universal morality? They did so in service to ego. There is something in the human ego—Christians call it original sin—that resists giving the Other his full rights, that always wants to exult the Self, that almost unconsciously adjusts all of its perceptions and actions in the direction of perceived self-interest. The Yahweh of the Torah (OT) often seems a projection of the worst aspects of the human ego: selfish, jealous, narcissistic, petulant, vengeful, demanding blind obedience, wanting to crush all Others, who are automatically seen as rivals.

The ego, like the body it inhabits, is a largely unavoidable feature of the human condition. But just as God doesn’t have human digestive organs, nostrils, or a navel, He/She/It doesn’t have an ego either. Anthropomorphic conceptions of God are obviously false. A commenter on my recent Quora post about God noted:

I have always pondered about how Christians (and to some extent Jews) caricatured God as having human features (bearded oldish gentlemen with halo in a cloud somewhere) which is totally different from the Muslims’ view of the God of whom NOTHING is comparable to Him. Why would god have features similar to human? Does god need a mouth? Does god eat. If he has a mouth to eat does he have a stomach? Does he go to the bathroom often like we do? Does he has nostrils to breath? Does he has a navel? Obviously The God CANNOT be similar to human. Our form is functional and God does not function like us. This alone would counter the notion that man was created in the image of god.

There may be a sense in which man was created “in the image of God,” but to get a sense of that sense, you need to leave your body and ego behind. That’s what the mystics from all traditions have been telling us for millennia.

If we want to get closer to the presence of the real, universal God, and align ourselves with holy universal ideals of justice and compassion, we need to dispense with the psychopathic Jewish patriarch Yahweh. Most urgently, we need to end the Yahwist genocide of Palestine. And if we want to raise the levels of justice and compassion on this planet, we need to make sure that egomaniacal Yahwists—whether Chosenite or nominally Christian or Muslim or even atheist—never get their hands on the levers of political, financial, or military power.