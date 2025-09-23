World Recognizes Palestine! Richie Allen interviews Kevin Barrett

It’s good news, but how good? Will this end the genocide? Will the genocide perps attempt to “flee forward” into a bigger war—perhaps by launching another huge, 9/11 style false flag? And to what extent is the genocidal Jewish state rooted in Jewish identity and thought, specifically in Jewish millenarian-messianic eschatology?

We also discussed the murder of Charlie Kirk, which has all the earmarks of yet another Israeli political assassination doubling as a PR stunt.

Excerpts from the interview:

Charlie Kirk Assassination

Richie Allen: I wanted to ask you for your take on the murder of Charlie Kirk, about the events that have kind of transpired since then. Very interesting messages coming in from our listeners today. The widow laughing her way through the performance. People saying the lady should have an Oscar for her performance. I think it's a bit unfair, to be honest. I think maybe the lady might have been co-opted or coerced into taking part in a big public thing, and maybe is disturbed by it. Maybe that might explain some of the images we’ve seen today.

But the event itself and how it's being seen, that this great champion of free speech, this man who wanted to bring right and left together, shot down in the way he was at the university in Utah. And now the outpouring since then, and the cabinet and Trump and Musk attending this ceremony yesterday. What are your thoughts about it overall, if you don't mind me asking?

Kevin Barrett: I was convinced immediately, just like I was convinced in the immediate aftermath of a number of similar events, including the fake Trump shooting on July 13th of a year ago, the Charlie Hebdo event, and various other similar events. I learned my lesson that when there is a sacrificial publicity stunt that is clearly being used to rally people for political purposes in such a massive way, that it's almost certainly a theatrical production of specialists—which doesn't mean that nobody died. These particular specialists seem to have no problem killing people.

I think it was no accident that this happened right when the headlines on September 10th, the evening of the September 11th 24th anniversary. That evening, screaming front page headlines would have announced “Republicans kill Epstein revelations.” The Democrats had been pushing to force the release of Epstein documents, and their bill was shot down by the Republicans. That would have been the screaming front page headlines and Trump supporters would have turned on him.

Instead, something else happened on September 10th (the Kirk shooting). And suddenly Trump supporters were being rallied behind Trump and behind Israel, which of course is the secret force that created Donald Trump in the first place. So for a long list of reasons, this whole event does not pass the smell test.

And it's obvious to me that this is one of those typical big events, like JFK assassination and 9/11. I'm convinced Israel was behind both. They did JFK to remove somebody from power and replace him with somebody else, sort of like the way they hoped to replace Charlie Kirk with Ben Shapiro, because Charlie Kirk was going off script on Israel.

And then secondly, like 9/11, the Kirk assassination was a publicity stunt designed to massively whip up all kinds of mass hysteria, especially among reflexive right-wing people, behind a militant Zionist agenda. So that's what it was really all about…

(Richie Allen expresses doubts…)

Well, Richie, I think it's important to keep in mind that this wasn't just about removing Charlie Kirk, who was actually a fairly likely candidate to eventually become president of the United States. It wasn't just about removing him from the most influential conservative organization of young people, the single most important organization for people supporting the Trump administration, which is slavishly totally obeying orders from Netanyahu.

Even more importantly, this was about cracking down on the turn against Israel in the United States and especially among American young people. The entire left side of the political spectrum has turned against Israel. The latest polls are showing that of American young people below 25, more than 60 percent sympathize more with Hamas than with Israel. And there are other similar polls like that. So they've lost the young people, especially on the Democrat side.

So their last hope for the future is essentially to create a kind of a Trumpian authoritarian state that can make sure that the will of the people, which is increasingly anti-Israel, is not respected. To create an authoritarian state, they need a sacrificial event where they can whip up these sacred memories of the sacred Charlie Kirk, where they can viciously crack down on anybody who breathes the wrong word or looks at Charlie Kirk sideways.

They can completely eliminate opposition in the media. And they can start censoring social media even more than they already are. And we're seeing this move towards a right wing Trumpian dictatorship that will be completely enslaved to Netanyahu. So that's what I think it was about, not just about Charlie himself.

But he was extremely important. And they prevented him from joining Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson. Had he lived, he would have soon been on board with Candace and Tucker, and he would be agreeing with Candace and Tucker that Israel did 9/11 and JFK.

Recognition of Palestine

What does it matter to you, Kevin, that the UN General Assembly is in session? The French will join the Canadian and British governments in formally recognising a Palestinian state. It was kind of heartening a little bit to see ordinary Palestinians cheering this on various social media accounts to-day, and saddening as well, really. What will it mean for them…I mean if they're not going to say we recognise Palestine and this is it on a map whether pre-1967 or whatever. Now, I know what you think about a one-state solution of Palestine, but if we just take today and yesterday, what does it mean to you to hear that from Keir Starmer, for example?

Well, correct me if I'm wrong, Richie, but I'm under the impression that this recognition of the state of Palestine is a de facto acceptance of the pre-1967 borders. Not the 1948 UN borders, which would have been better, and not the one-state solution, which I would support, but rather the pre-1967 borders.

Now, hang on. This is a very good question you're asking. I don't know. All I can tell you is that the UK Foreign Secretary, the recently appointed Yvette Cooper, who moved over from the Home Office, and David Lammy, the Deputy Prime Minister…Both of them, when asked by British journalists overnight, what does it mean? What does Palestine look like? Can you give the border? Both of them said that this would be negotiated in the future. What does that mean to you?

Well, of course, they're waffling. But I believe all of the European countries, and indeed almost every country on Earth, except for the U.S. and a couple of Pacific Island nations that they've bribed, view the post-1967 expansion of so-called Israel as criminal, as utterly illegal, as an illegal occupation under international law. That's the official position, I believe, of almost every country on Earth. And it was even the official position of the United States until Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

So this is a de facto recognition of Palestine in the 1967 borders, the pre-'67 borders. But of course, people like Starmer are hedging a little bit and saying, well, negotiations, blah blah blah, just for the details. And that's always been the position of all parties. This has been the official position of everybody, including the Israelis, really, going back to the whole Oslo process, which was predicated on agreeing that Israel would withdraw from every single square centimeter of land that it occupied in 1967 in return for peace. But then there would be some negotiations in which both sides could, if they chose—but they didn't have to—but if both sides were agreeable to swapping a few acres here for a few acres there or whatever, they could.

But the basic solution was going to be a complete withdrawal for complete peace. That was the whole Oslo process. And every country on Earth endorsed that. They basically endorsed the notion that, again, every square centimeter of land occupied by Israel outside of its pre-'67 borders is illegal, is a criminal occupation—which, of course, under international law, gives the Palestinians the right to use military force, that is, to kill people, to get that land back.

It's an illegal occupation. International law recognizes the right of occupied people to fight and kill to get their land back, to end the occupation. So that is the essentially universal position. And I think this recognition of pre-1967 Palestine, while it's not even remotely just, is in fact a mortal blow to the Greater Israel project, or at least a potentially mortal blow. That is, if it's followed through on, this will utterly prevent the Zionists from their insane millenarian messianic plan to first take all of Palestine, including the West Bank that they called Judea and Samaria, and exterminate everybody in Gaza and steal that, and then keep expanding until they get everything between the Nile River and the Euphrates River. And then from there, they're going to rule the world, exterminate all the non-Jews, except for the ones they choose to keep as slaves, and everybody will live happily ever after under the Jewish Messiah. That is standard garden-variety Jewish messianism.

We don't know any Jews who believe that. That's not happening now, is it? But Jews don't believe that. I don't know any Jews who believe it. And you know plenty of Jews who don't believe that. There might be some hardcore Zionist lunatics who might believe in killing every non-Jew and keeping the rest as slaves. But I know plenty of Jewish people and I'm happy to know them. And they don't buy into that. But look, what you're saying is interesting. And when it comes to the borders, I stand corrected, not for the first time. Let me read you this from the BBC, Kevin. The Foreign Office said it means the UK recognises Palestinian statehood over provisional borders based on 1967 lines was equal land swaps to be finalised as part of future negotiations. So yes, what Starmer said is effectively that, that the UK recognizes that land, the pre-67 border land, as Palestinian land. Now, you said this might be, or you said it is a mortal blow. If so, what is the response likely to be? I mean, there are accounts everywhere. I mean, there are accounts everywhere—everybody has a podcast these days, which is and isn't a good thing at the same time—warning of false flag attacks. Are we ripe in Britain? Are they ripe in France now for some massive attack where people die in great numbers? To be blamed on, I don't know, Arab fanatics or ISIS or whatever? Do you think that might be something we should look out for? What do you think?

Yeah, I think that's a real problem. The extremist Zionists—and I agree with you, Richie, that most Jewish people don't know what standard Jewish millenarian messianic ideology is. Just like most Christians don't know much about Christian eschatology either. But the rabbis who specialize in eschatology do agree with the description that I just described to you. They might soften it up a little bit. But in any case, there are people who take that seriously, people like Ben Gavir and Smotrich and their followers, who now make up maybe 30 or 40 percent of the Israeli population in terms of hardcore ones, and maybe another 20 percent on top of that in terms of fellow travelers. Those people are not going to go gently into that good night. They are going to try to find a way to keep their project going.

In the past we've seen the Zionists are willing to take huge gambles. And they keep getting away with it because they have so much power in finance and media. They tried to kill Truman. They tried to kill Winston Churchill. They did kill the Kennedys. I'm sorry, but they did. They did 9/11. They've done these huge gambles. And that's their style. And when their backs are up against the wall, they're likely to want to flee forward into ever-increasing war and chaos. A huge war—in particular, a huge Middle East war—would provide them the cover to keep going with their plans.

So what I would be concerned with would be that their whole June war against Iran was a total disaster from their point of view. You can't imagine a worse disaster. We now know from leaked transcripts of Netanyahu talking to his advisors that they knew that Iran wouldn't have a nuclear weapon anytime soon. Netanyahu himself, in those transcripts, talks about at least two years (before Iran might build a bomb). And his military advisor says the threat is “long term.” Now, the long term in military speak means 10 to 30 years.

So they knew that the Iranians didn't want, at that point, to build a nuclear weapon. But Netanyahu and his cabinet decided to attack anyway. And their real goal was to kill the Supreme Leader, kill as many top political leaders as possible, kill as many top scientists as possible, empty out Tehran, force the entire population of Tehran to flee. And they were hoping that this all would magically bring about regime change. That's very clear from these leaked transcripts. And this has not been covered in the Western media. There's an article in the Times of Israel about it, and nobody's paid any attention to it.

So they tried to do this, and what happened? Well, they didn't kill the Supreme Leader. They killed a bunch of Iranian leaders, but what they ended up doing was rallying the Iranian people behind what a recent Foreign Policy article called a new generation of extreme Iranian hardliners. And they're backed by the majority of the Iranian people, who are now demanding that Iran build nuclear weapons. And Theodore Postol of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, perhaps the world's leading open source expert on nuclear weapons, says that Iran probably already has them. All that 60% enriched uranium, enough to build maybe a dozen or maybe a few dozen nuclear weapons, is gone. It wasn't harmed by this idiotic bombing, and it's disappeared. And nobody can possibly know where it is except for the Iranians themselves. And once it's been 60% enriched, it is a piece of cake to take it up to the 90% plus you need to build a bomb. You can do that in anybody's kitchen anywhere.

That’s what the Israelis accomplished. So given that, it wouldn't surprise me if the Israelis figure that what happened in June was just round one, and they want a much bigger round two which would allow for for mushroom clouds and vast amounts of destruction to serve as camouflage under which they could eliminate the population of Gaza and perhaps the West Bank as well, and continue to move towards their dream of Greater Israel, despite the whole world rallying behind this recognition of Palestine.

