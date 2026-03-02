Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stev's avatar
Stev
20h

"China’s elites with their anti-corruption ethos"

Like Iran's elites- the same idiots who insisted on negotiating with their advisaries while at the same time, the same advisaries were planning to attack Iran? Like Russia's elite- the same idiots who keep insisting to negotiate with their advisaries while at the same time, the same advisaries were planning to continue to attack Russia? I could go on- Venezuela, Syria, Libya, Iraq. In short, the global south is controlled opposition. They all are parts of the global central bank syndicate. They all destroy their people's money just like the west. They all imposed brutal tyranny during the 2021 phony emergency. They all answer to the same boss. They are a difference without a distinction. Wake up.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Kevin Barrett and others
El dragon's avatar
El dragon
21h

It already is. Financial dictatorship. They no longer need violence to control you.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kevin Barrett · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture