Author’s note: This article was written ten days ago and published yesterday in the March issue of Crescent International. Since it was written before Trump’s disastrous attack on Iran, it understates the likelihood that a genuine national emergency, driven by economic collapse, will provide a pretext for Trump to cancel the 2026 elections. -KB

Donald Trump would like to be a dictator, and isn’t shy about saying so. Last month in Davos, Trump said of his critics: “Usually they say, ‘He’s a horrible dictator-type person’... but sometimes you need a dictator.” In August 2025, while discussing the deployment of hostile federal troops to Democrat-majority cities, Trump remarked that “a lot of people are saying maybe we’d like a dictator” because they want to “stop crime.” And back in 2017, Trump spoke enviously of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s authority: “He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.”

It isn’t just talk. Trump has seized near-dictatorial powers in several policy areas and dared the courts to do something about it. Upon taking office on January 20, 2025, Trump declared a national emergency as a flimsy pretext for using the military for mass deportations—and for occupying cities that don’t like him. He has repeatedly floated invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807 to “get around” court rulings. And he has used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to unilaterally impose, withdraw, and re-impose a bewildering variety of punitive tariffs on a long list of nations. Those tariffs, imposed by executive order, are a blatant violation of the Constitution, which clearly states that the power to “lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises” belongs exclusively to Congress. When the Supreme Court ruled on February 20 that Trump’s use of the IEEPA is clearly unconstitutional, Trump called the ruling “a disgrace” and claimed the right to ignore the court and the Constitution.

Trump’s war on the Constitution has specifically targeted the Bill of Rights, the firewall that protects Americans from the worst abuses of their ever-worsening presidential dictatorship. Many foreign students in the US, including Tufts graduate Rumeysa Ozturk, have been arrested and “disappeared” because they expressed support for Palestinians—a clear violation of the First Amendment. Likewise, citizen journalists and anti-ICE protesters have had their First Amendment rights trampled by Trump’s ICE brownshirts. These masked, untrained thugs who carry no badges or identification numbers routinely violate the Fourth Amendment by arresting and imprisoning people who had no warrant for their arrest. Trump’s secret police have also revoked the Second Amendment: They claim that Alex Pretti, a protester brutally assaulted and murdered by ICE agents in Minneapolis, deserved to be executed because he was carrying a gun in accordance with what used to be his Second Amendment rights. Trump himself echoed those grotesquely unconstitutional sentiments, saying “you can’t have guns” at protests.

Trump’s bizarre, clownish assertions of unilateral powers remind some observers of Alfred Jarry’s satirical character Père Ubu, and others of the Roman emperor Caligula. Apparently the orange buffoon wasn’t joking when he threatened to invade and annex Greenland, Canada and Panama. He unilaterally and without warning bulldozed the historic East Wing of the White House to build a structure that humorists have dubbed the Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Ballroom. Trump has endlessly whined about not getting the Nobel Peace Prize, strong-armed the recipient into giving her ill-gotten Prize to him, and then snarled at the president of Norway that since he wasn’t awarded the Prize he would forget about peace and become an avid warmonger. He created a “Board of Peace” to replace the United Nations and crowned himself chair-for-life—the equivalent, in his eyes, of dictator-of-the-world. Trump kidnaps presidents, passes gas and falls asleep at public functions, and lashes out madly when anyone mentions the Jeffrey Epstein files. In short, we are seeing a pathological megalomaniacal narcissist and probable child-rapist descend into paranoid senility while the world humors him in his delusions of grandeur.

Can such a perverse character singlehandedly destroy two-and-a-half centuries of democratic-republicanism, American-style? The correct answer is “no,” because he is not doing it singlehandedly—and because the American republic has long been in decline, and was never especially democratic in the first place. But if the question is whether the United States of America could suddenly mutate into a rabidly authoritarian dictatorship under Trump, the answer is obviously “yes.” It may already be at least halfway there. As Ron Unz writes in “Donald Trump as Our President Caligula”:

“But in many important respects, I think that Trump’s second term has become the reign of President Caligula for different and much deeper reasons. Just as Caligula proved to Romans that their traditional republican system of government no longer existed, I think that the bold, unilateral actions taken by Trump have revealed to all Americans that our own traditional form of constitutional government has been transformed into something very different. Important stages of that transformation had already taken place under several previous presidents, but they had successfully concealed this reality, assisted by the active collusion of the mainstream media. However, Trump has now crudely torn off all those gauzy blindfolds and revealed the truth for everyone to see.”

If Unz is right, the Democrats leading the no-kings and anti-ICE movements may be focusing their anger too narrowly on Trump, while ignoring the institutional problems that gave rise to him. Those problems include the decades-long metastatic growth of presidential power, and the decline of Constitutional rule in general and the Bill of Rights in particular.

Global Dictatorship?

Trump supporters may be even more deluded. They imagine that Trump is shredding the Bill of Rights for what they imagine to be good causes, like fighting America’s enemies abroad and tormenting illegal aliens at home. Most of Trump’s shrinking base of supporters don’t realize that their orange-headed idol is actually fighting Israel’s enemies at home and abroad, because he is a lifelong asset of the Kosher Nostra, the Jewish organized crime syndicate run by billionaire oligarchs whose primary loyalty is to their tribe and its crime base in Occupied Palestine.

Trump’s frenzied efforts to shred the rule of law and establish a dictatorship at home are part of a larger Jewish-Zionist messianic-millenarian plan to establish a global dictatorship. According to long-standing Jewish eschatology, the Jewish messiah will be a conqueror who kills most non-Jews and enslaves the rest.* This messiah, believers insist, will rule the world from a rebuilt blood sacrifice temple in Occupied Jerusalem. Zionist millenarians plan for “Israel” to keep expanding until it occupies all lands between the Nile and Euphrates rivers, at which point it will be strong enough to conquer the world on behalf of the Jewish people. Following that conquest, millenarian Jews believe, every Jew will have thousands of non-Jewish slaves, and the Jews will live happily ever after.

The FBI has long known that Trump is a tool of messianic-millenarian Jewish extremists. A declassified FBI memo in the Epstein files, released January 30, states that Trump is “compromised by Israel,” and that Trump’s former best friend Jeffrey Epstein worked with Israeli intelligence: “Epstein was close to the former Prime Minister of Israel, Ehud Barak, and trained as a spy under him,” the FBI states. According to these FBI documents, Kosher Nostra capo Jared Kushner, a member of the fanatical Jewish messianic sect Chabad Lubavitch, is “the real brains” behind Trump’s presidency.

Many global affairs experts are confounded by Trump sending Jewish “real estate agents” (i.e. mafiosi) Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to decide on matters of war and peace. What these experts don’t realize is that Kushner and Witkoff are Trump’s handlers and represent Chabad Lubavitch, an organization that openly seeks to establish a Jewish-supremacist global dictatorship.

So Trump is destroying the rule of law, both in the United States and worldwide, in service to a Jewish messianic-millenarian agenda. The Zionist extremists who have always owned and operated Trump recognize that the US Constitution stands in their way: If Americans enjoy free speech and a free press, they will learn what has been done to them, grow angry, and fight back.

Likewise, international law stands in the Zionists’ way: It prevents them from openly committing genocide in Occupied Palestine; prevents them from invading their neighbors and seizing the territory between the Nile and Euphrates; prevents them from hijacking the US military to wage an illegal war of aggression against Iran, the nation that blocks their attempt to conquer West Asia and the world.

So from the Zionist perspective, the rule of law must go. Trump is their wrecking ball. He is demolishing Constitutional rule in America, and annihilating international institutions and the whole notion of international law that sustains them.

But the goal is Zionist dictatorship, not a permanent Trumpian dictatorship. It seems likely that Trump and Trumpism will go down in a crushing defeat in the 2026 and 2028 elections, and that anti-Trump sentiment within key institutions, especially the military, will prevent Trump from canceling elections and naming himself dictator-for-life. Unfortunately, Trump’s demise won’t restore Constitutional rule: The next president, likely a Democrat, will probably use Larry Ellison’s AI-driven total-surveillance databases to enforce an Orwellian regime worse than Trump’s, though more subtle, in service to the Zionist messianic-millenarian project.

For the US to save itself from incipient totalitarian dictatorship, its people would need to rise up and overthrow the Zionist oligarchy that rules them with an ever-more-brutal iron fist. That oligarchy controls both major parties, and will grow stronger as AI destroys middle-class jobs and channels more and more wealth to the billionaire Epstein class. Only a miraculous awakening followed by the election of a President Thomas Massie or Tucker Carlson, or an out-and-out revolution washing the streets with the Epstein oligarchs’ blood, could possibly save Constitutional rule.

Unfortunately, such miracles are unlikely. Instead, the Jewish-supremacist millenarian project will likely collapse from its own putridity, as the oligarch-ruled West fails economically, technologically, and spiritually, collapsing into chaos while the Global South, led by China’s elites with their anti-corruption ethos, re-establishes international law and a non-Western-ruled world order.

---

*Pesikta Rabbati 161b (Simeon Haddarsen): “When the Messiah comes, every Jew will have 2800 slaves.” Midrash Talpioth, p. 225-L: “Yahweh created the non-Jew in human form so that the Jew would not have to be served by beasts. The non-Jew is consequently an animal in human form, and condemned to serve the Jew day and night.”