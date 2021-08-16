Submitted for the forthcoming American Free Press, posted here for my subscribers only. -KB

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

The Taliban have returned to power in Afghanistan just weeks after Biden’s withdrawal of American troops—and less than a month ahead of the 20th anniversary of the events of September 11, 2001. Western corporate media, echoing their government and military sources, profess shock. What brought on this disaster? How could a rag-tag, ill-equipped army of devout, unsophisticated rural hillbillies have roundly defeated the world’s sole superpower?

The answer, in one word, is morale. The Afghan resistance fought proudly to defend their nation against a foreign invader. The Americans and their local lackeys, in stark contrast, never really had their heart in the fight. Why not? Because they all knew, one way or another, that they were fighting for a lie.

Amazingly, the pusillanimous politicians and moronic mainstream media mavens don’t seem to have figured this out. They keep shamelessly peddling the big lie that got us into the Afghan mess in the first place.

The New York Times reports: “On Sunday (August 15, the day the Taliban took Kabul) Mr. Blinken also said the Taliban should not dare to be caught sheltering international terrorists like bin Laden who planned the Sept. 11 2001 attacks from Afghanistan.” National Public Radio tells us: “The casus belli for the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan following the Sept. 11 2001 terrorist attacks was the Taliban refusal to hand over Osama bin Laden — considered by Washington to be an international fugitive.” And so on.

As usual our lying media are peddling fake news. The truth is that Osama Bin Laden was never wanted in connection with the events of 9/11, because there was never any hard evidence against him. That is not my opinion. It is the official position of the FBI, as stated for the record by Bureau spokesman Rex Tomb: "The reason why 9/11 is not mentioned on Usama Bin Laden's Most Wanted page is because the FBI has no hard evidence connecting Bin Laden to 9/11."

Bin Laden repeatedly denied any involvement in 9/11, and loudly deplored the attacks as cruel and un-Islamic. In a September 28, 2001 interview with the Pakistani newspaper Ummat, Bin Laden said: “I have already said that I am not involved in the 11 September attacks in the United States. As a Muslim I try my best to avoid telling a lie. I had no knowledge of these attacks nor do I consider the killing of innocent women children and other humans as an appreciable act. Islam strictly forbids causing harm to innocent women, children and other people. Such a practice is forbidden even in the course of a battle.”

The Taliban always knew Bin Laden had nothing to do with 9/11—as top Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen emphasized in a 2019 interview with CBS.

When George W. Bush demanded that they hand over Bin Laden, the Taliban said they would be happy to do so, provided that Bush supply evidence backing his charges. Bush’s answer: We don’t need no stinkin’ evidence. “We know he’s guilty.”

In reality, the Bush Administration, itself complicit in orchestrating the 9/11 false flag, knew very well that the Taliban would not hand over the obviously innocent Bin Laden. Bush’s absurd demand was designed to be refused. Its real purpose was to provide a public relations pretext for the US invasion, which had been planned and “set in stone” in July, 2001—two months before the murderous publicity stunt of September 11 made such an invasion possible.

Most Afghans know little or nothing, and care less, about 9/11. A 2011 survey showed that 92 percent of young Afghan men had never heard of 9/11.

Pakistan, more plugged into the international media, is different. There, the great majority knows about 9/11, and views it (correctly) as a false flag. A 2007 World Public Opinion survey found that only 3% of Pakistanis believe that al-Qaeda did it.

Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI, is run by men who understand and have inside information about the 9/11 false flag. I interviewed former ISI head Hamid Gul on my radio show in 2010, and Gul made that very clear.

The ISI understands 9/11 and has good relations with the Taliban. And it answers to Pakistan’s pro-9/11-truth prime minister, Imran Khan.

The ISI should explain to the Taliban’s top leaders that they need to put the 9/11 truth issue front and center. The Taliban should call for an international investigation of the controlled demolition of the World Trade Center, featuring testimony from the Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth.

By clearing Bin Laden’s name, and proving that al-Qaeda had nothing to do with 9/11, the Taliban could buttress its legitimacy and prove that the occupation it fought so long and effectively against was based on a lie.