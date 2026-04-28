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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
5h

Many thanks for your today's post 👍👍👍

{...plotting the destruction of humanity, is wrong...}

The is NO WRONG for the Chosenites because for them, there is NO humanity, just billions of animals in human shape and skin created only for one purpose: to serve them in eternity as lesser slaves.

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