Will Gaza Genocide Escalate to Global Depopulation?

Rumble link Bitchute link Source: Richie Allen

Richie Allen interviewed me yesterday on genocidal “Israel” gradually losing Western support, and where it’s all headed. -KB

Excerpt:

Richie Allen: People who claimed to be able to see the future – I suppose I'm thinking about Baba Vanga, who might be alive actually, and Nostradamus, who was a 15th or 16th French soothsayer…people were taken with the quatrains and the deciphering of his work for years and years and years. And along with this Baba Vanga person, they reckon a third world war will erupt in the Middle East. And I was wondering if we're all being played as part of a big global depopulation agenda, which many of our listeners subscribe to. Could it be that much of this posturing against Israel now, which might become more serious as the weeks and months go on, where there is an international coalition against Israel to force Israel to accept a Palestinian state, maybe June 1967 borders, and maybe that will force a reaction from Israel to begin to attack its neighbours or even to deploy nuclear weapons?

And this is fantasy stuff. As I'm saying it, I think it's fantasy. But maybe some might argue it isn't. What do you reckon is to these predictions that the next world war, if it does happen, will be or might be centered around the Middle East? And maybe with Israel being brought to heel, or seemingly being brought to heel, that might be the spark for it. And then ultimately...It's all one big game by those who want to depopulate the planet anyhow. What do you reckon, Kevin? There's a lot in that.

Kevin Barrett: Those are two different issues. One is World War III, and it potentially starting or accelerating in the Middle East. And then the other is depopulation. And they could be related, of course. But as far as depopulation, I don't think it's implausible to...look around and see that especially with AI technology has done away with the need for the workers that used to be part of the whole process of keeping things going. And now we're going to see a situation where more and more production, including white collar jobs, can be done without people. And there's likely to be a really severe unemployment crisis. And one solution from the point of view of these psychopaths in power might very well be to radically reduce the population somehow. And they might have technological means to do that, whether it would be biological weapons or a World War Three.

I would think a World War Three would be a kind of unpredictable way, a way that might threaten their interests. So I wouldn't think they would necessarily have that as their first option. But then there is a World War III that's brewing right now. We could even say we're in the middle of it. And what it is is a preemptive war by this Anglo-Zionist empire that runs the United States military and prints the U.S. dollar, which is just unbacked toilet paper currency that is used to suck real goods and services from the world, enabling the U.S. to plant military bases all over the world. And so that empire is now facing serious opposition as the Western and U.S. slices of global GDP have drastically declined from their high point of 50 percent plus after World War Two to now below 20 percent and heading down. And that means that the rest of the world, the BRICS nations and so on, are rising. And we see it over and over in history: When a dominant empire is challenged by a rising number two power and is afraid of losing its hegemony, it will launch a preemptive war, a big war, to try to maintain its hegemony. And that's what the current empire is doing. And I think we're in the middle of it.

I think COVID was a U.S. bioattack on China designed to shut down China's economy, which it did for quite some time, and narrow the growth gap between the West and China, which it did. And I think the war in Ukraine is part of this “empire versus BRICS” World War III. And the likelihood of a war in the South China Sea over Taiwan is another possibility. And then, of course, we come to the Middle East that you brought up. And there, the most ferociously independent nation on Earth, which is the Islamic Republic of Iran, unless we want to count Yemen, is a pain for both the Zionists and the empire that sponsors them. And they (the US Empire) might very well decide that, well, we're going to have to do something big. This war on Russia through Ukraine is not going real well. China is not an easy sitting duck. So the weakest place to attack would be Iran. And we saw that starting to happen this June. And they might go back for another round. And that could get out of hand very easily, given all of Israel's nuclear weapons, given that Iran is now backed by Russia and China probably more strongly than it was just a month and a half ago (and is already a de facto nuclear weapons state according to Theodore Postol).

So from a geopolitical standpoint, there's that big chance of World War III in the Middle East. And then from the eschatological standpoint, there are all of these prophecies of that. And whether or not you want to believe in these prophecies, sometimes there are self-fulfilling prophecies. If everybody believes that World War III is going to start in the Holy Land, and then you have these genocidal maniacs running around doing these crazy things in the Holy Land and starting these potentially huge wars…well, it wouldn't take much to create a self-fulfilling prophecy.

(Read the full transcript by clicking on “transcript” above the video image at my Substack.)

